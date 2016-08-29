In Memoriam: Gene Wilder, 1933 – 2016

× Expand Gene Wilder in Young Frankenstein

The news of Gene Wilder’s death earlier today (August 29) came as a surprise, but then any news about Gene Wilder, 83, would have come as a surprise; Wilder had receded from public life more than a decade ago.

Today, we found out why: the beloved actor and writer had been suffering from Alzheimer’s disease for years, though his family had chosen to keep that private. And that makes the loss hit even harder, somehow.

Wilder’s career was a curious one, marked by incongruous choices and personal tragedy. He started out as a dramatic actor, appearing on Broadway in Roots, Mother Courage and One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest and on television opposite Lee J. Cobb in Death Of A Salesman. But he had a knack for comedy, bringing a nervous energy to a small role in Bonnie And Clyde – and then Brooks cast him in The Producers, and that was that.

As Leo Bloom, the co-conspirator-cum-hostage of Zero Mostel’s manic Max Bialystock, Wilder was revelatory, shifting from nervous naïf to fully committed criminal in a handful of scenes. It wasn’t that he was funny, but that he could hold his own with Mostel, who ripped into Brooks’s script like a raging elephant. Wilder countered Mostel’s ferocity with an undercurrent of shocked indignance – his Bloom was a theoretician watching in horror as his work is corrupted by a maniac.

It is magnificent work, and it was rewarded: Wilder earned an Academy Award nomination for best supporting actor, and a creative partnership with Brooks led to two more comedy classics and another Oscar nomination, for co-writing Young Frankenstein.

You may also remember that Wilder starred in that film. As the grandson of the mad Victor Frankenstein, Wilder started off stiff and respectable (and insisting on a different pronunciation of the family name) before gradually descending into enthusiastic derangement. The movie is a magnificent farce, and Wilder is its heart and its engine.

That same year, he also co-starred in Brooks’s Blazing Saddles as the Waco Kid, offering wise, world-weary counsel to Cleavon Little’s novice sheriff. A few years later, Wilder and one of the Blazing Saddles screenwriters – some stand-up named Richard Pryor, maybe you’ve heard of him – would form their own comic partnership, co-starring in hits like Silver Streak and Stir Crazy. And he had a blast riffing on his Blazing Saddles persona alongside Harrison Ford as a rabbi who becomes a reluctant gunslinger in The Frisco Kid.

Wilder always thrived when he was part of a team, really. His relationship with Gilda Radner was a public and professional delight – and one that ended far too soon when Radner died of ovarian cancer in 1989. Wilder’s comedy changed after that; it became hesitant, melancholy. He pulled back, worked less, eventually remarried. But it would be more than a decade before he reconnected to his natural rhythms, making a comeback on Will & Grace and winning an Emmy for it. It would be his last screen performance.

I haven’t mentioned Willy Wonka yet, because that’s guaranteed to make a bunch of you get all sobby. But yes: Wilder’s performance as Roald Dahl’s sugar-coated trickster god is one for the ages, and one on which generations of kids have grown up. And as Business Insider’s Alex Perry put it on Twitter earlier today, “the easiest way to understand just how good Gene Wilder was is to watch other actors try to play characters he made famous and fail.”

That sums it up nicely. Gene Wilder was one of a kind, and though it seems that 2016 is hell-bent on taking all of our singular talents, we’ll always have the work. As soon as we’re able to watch it dry-eyed, of course.