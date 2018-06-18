In photos: Memorial ride for Aaron Rankine-Wright

× 1 of 3 Expand Martin Reis × 2 of 3 Expand Martin Reis × 3 of 3 Expand Martin Reis Prev Next

On Sunday (June 17), about 60 cyclists rode from Dundas and Spadina to where Aaron Rankine-Wright, 19, was killed on June 9 in an alley near Brock and Dundas Street a week earlier. A ghost bike was placed near the location and a moment of silence was observed.

The event was the second of several memorial rides organized by Advocacy For Respect For Cyclists (ARC) recently after another alarming upswing in fatalities involving cyclists on Toronto's streets. Rankine-Wright's death is the third of a cyclist over the last week. On Tuesday (June 12), cyclist Dalia Chako was struck and killed by a truck at St. George and Bloor. On the same day, a 36-year-old man who had been hit by a car at Colborne and Lake Shore in May, died in hospital from his injuries.

Rankine-Wright was a dedicated wrestler and rugby player, his teammate, Kelechi Uzukwu, told me. Douglas Yardley, who has been riding in Toronto for 44 years, rode in from Scarborough to attend the memorial. He noted how increasingly aggressive drivers have become. His comments were echoed by other participants of the ride.

Choosing a bicycle as your mode of transportation in Toronto can make you feel that you are a member of a well-defined underclass. The same holds true for pedestrians and homeless people. Anger and aggression can be directed at you. This can include injury and death.

The underlying message for cyclists and pedestrians is the same. Get out of the way, stay off the road. Whenever conditions on Toronto roads become unbearable and dire like in recent weeks, I am reminded of the words of a retired bike courier from many years ago. "Toronto likes cycling, it just doesn't like cyclists." But there seems to be more going on Toronto's streets these days. The results speak for themselves.

