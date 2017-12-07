In photos: National Day of Action and Remembrance on Violence Against Women

× Expand Paul Salvatori

With the names of women lost to male violence staked to the ground on yellow signs behind them, women took to the microphone to speak courageously about their own experiences of male violence at Women Won't Forget's annual vigil to mark the National Day of Remembrance on Violence Against Women at Philosopher's Walk Wednesday (December 6).

The ceremony has been held every year in Toronto since the massacre of 14 women at Ecole Polytechnique in Montreal in 1989, which remains the deadliest mass shooting in Canadian history.

The sombre mood at this year's event was occasionally punctuated by inspiring musical performances testifying to the strength of women, and an Indigenous smudging ritual reminding attendees of our interconnectedness, whatever our gender may be.

Afterwards, the names of murdered women, many of whom were killed by family members or people they knew, were read aloud. The stories of the circumstances surrounding their deaths were made particularly poignant by recent headlines made by many women who've come forward to reveal the men of influence who've sexually harassed and assaulted them.

The vigil ended with a collective yell, symbolizing both the pain of loss and the continued fight against misogyny. Attendees then placed roses they'd brought with them on a granite stone which marks part of a memorial erected in the memory of murdered women along Philosopher's Walk. The roses remained there after all had departed.

