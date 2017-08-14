In Photos: Toronto rally against white supremacy in Charlottesville, Virginia

× Expand Paul Salvatori

A group of demonstrators gathered outside the U.S. Consulate in Toronto this morning (August 14) to stand in solidarity with victims of violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. Over the weekend, torch-bearing white supremacists marched in the southeastern state to protest the city's decision to remove symbols of its Confederate past.

Violence came to a head on Saturday when a car slammed into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing one woman and injuring at least 30 others. The woman was identified as Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old civil rights activist.

In Toronto, a vigil was held outside the U.S. Consulate on Sunday night, followed by a rally this morning. An event announcement on Facebook said the following:

"We are gathering peacefully in front of the U.S. consulate on Monday morning to oppose violent right-wing bigotry in the U.S. and support victims and survivors of the recent violence in Charlottesville. This event is being organized by U.S. citizens, but Canadians and others who agree with us are welcome to join us. We are not affiliated with any group and nobody is going to make any speeches. Please bring signs. Please don't bring megaphones."

Here are photos of some of the demonstrators below.

