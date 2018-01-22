In Photos: Toronto Women's March 2018

× Expand Samuel Engelking

Thousands of women and allies descended onto Nathan Phillip's Square for the Toronto Women's March on January 20. Marking the anniversary for the Women's March on Washington – a global protest where millions of women rallied against the Trump presidency, sexual assault and a range of other feminist issues – this year's event had a more localized agenda.

Speakers including Dawn Maracle, Zanana Akande and Toronto city councilor Kristyn Wong-Tam addressed the crowd on ways to make Toronto a more inclusive city and brought attention to issues ahead of this year's provincial and municipal elections. March organizers also wanted to take advantage of the momentum built from last year's march as well as other protests, including the #MeToo movement.

Here are some photos from the Women's March below.

