In photos: Resistance at the heart of Toronto’s Pride Dyke March 2017

The 21st annual Dyke March kicked off at around 11 am on Saturday (June 24) morning with cyclists and the motorcyclists of Dykes on Bikes ushering in the demonstration. Fists and flags were raised high at the this year's march, where women, trans and gender nonconforming folks took to the streets in celebration of queer identity and experiences.

Demonstrators staged a die-in at Yonge and College before continuing the march along Carlton.