In photos: Anniversary of Quebec City mosque massacre

× Expand Cheol Joon Baek

The first anniversary of the mosque shooting of six men during evening prayer at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec was marked with events across the country January 29.

In Toronto, the National Council of Canadian Muslims hosted a community vigil at Nathan Phillips Square to remember the victims. They are: Mamadou Tanou Barry, Azzeddine Soufiane, Khaled Belkacemi, Ibrahima Barry, Boubaker Thabti and Abdelkrim Hassane.

Speakers included Mayor John Tory, Councillor Neethan Shan, Bernie Farber, former Chief Executive of the Canadian Jewish Congress, Farheen Khan of the International Development and Relief Foundation and Mohammed Hashim from the Toronto & York Region Labour Council.

× Expand Cheol Joon Baek

× Expand Cheol Joon Baek

× Expand Cheol Joon Baek

× Expand Cheol Joon Baek

× Expand Cheol Joon Baek

× Expand Cheol Joon Baek