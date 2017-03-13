Thousands turn up for Saturday's International Women's Day March

× 1 of 8 Expand Paul Salvatori × 2 of 8 Expand Paul Salvatori × 3 of 8 Expand Paul Salvatori × 4 of 8 Expand Paul Salvatori × 5 of 8 Expand Paul Salvatori × 6 of 8 Expand Paul Salvatori × 7 of 8 Expand Paul Salvatori × 8 of 8 Expand Paul Salvatori Prev Next

On the heels of January's Women's March, Saturday's International Women's Day march is powerful reminder that in the face of adversity, women and their allies come together, aiming for nothing less than revolutionary change. Thousands showed up for the demonstration, organized by Women Working with Immigrant Women and the International Women's Day Organizing Committee.

The march was preceded by a packed rally at the University of Toronto Medical Science Building. Onstage, a powerful and diverse group of female activists and performers conveyed women's courage and strength, while acknowledging the gender inequalities they collectively battle. Attendees later poured outside the building's auditorium to join a large crowd, bearing colourful signs and clothing, that had congregated for the beginning of the hour-long march.

The long line of marchers walked along closed lanes on University, Bloor and Yonge, chanting slogans and stressing the link between the oppression of women and many other enduring forms of discrimination, such as racism and transphobia. A reckonable presence in Toronto's downtown, the marchers elicited mainly positive responses from observers, waving and cheering for them from sidewalks and their vehicles.

These four participants explain why they were there:

× Expand Paul Salvatori

Ana Langford, 15

"My school has been active in supporting the rights of disadvantaged groups. It has made me more aware of the unfairness that continues against women and others. Some don't have the ability to voice their opinion, what they think is wrong in the world for fear of the consequences. But we can do it in a safe environment, as it should be elsewhere. We all deserve the same freedom and protection."

× Expand Paul Salvatori

Christine Macklin, 39

"What brings me here today is the fact that as women we are still treated unfairly. Even though many women have fought to get to where we are, we still have a long journey ahead of us. In terms of pay equity we keep talking about how women are making 73 cents to a man's dollar. That's for our white sisters but sisters of colour and new Canadians make far less than that. We want to increase wages so women are all making the same pay for the same type of work."

× Expand Paul Salvatori

Quincy Mutter, 21

"I think it's really important to come out and do this because we live somewhere where we can. We have that freedom. We don't feel threatened rallying, holding signs and talking about what we believe in, which is equal rights for all people. Even south of the border they don't feel safe protesting. There's bad things happening to them. We should use our voice for all the women that can't."

× Expand Paul Salvatori

Sarah Ali, 25

"The oppression against women is also the oppression against Muslim women. It's also the oppression of Black women, working women, queer women, disabled women. And when we come together as a united front and show that the kind of far right tendencies showing up these days are not welcome, that's when we can actually make sure we don't see them anymore. All of our struggles are connected so we have to be fighting together."

website@nowtoronto.com | @nowtoronto