Interview: King Raam on his father’s death in Iran prison and fight to bring his mother home

On Saturday, May 5, Raam Emami, aka King Raam, plays Adelaide Hall. The show, which will be followed by another in Vancouver May 12, is a fundraiser for the #BringMaryamHome campaign, which Emami hopes will raise awareness to his family’s plight.

Emami is the son of Kavous Seyed-Emami, the Iranian-Canadian academic and environmental activist accused of spying by the Iranian government in February and jailed in Iran's infamous Evin Prison. He died two weeks later.

Seyed-Emami's death was ruled a suicide by Iranian officials, but the circumstances surrounding his death have been brought into question by the family.

Emami, 37, his brother and mother, Maryam Mombeini, travelled to Iran earlier this year to bury their loved one. But Mombeini has prevented from leaving the country.

Criticism of Iran's actions has been swift and widespread. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to social media to weigh in, calling for Mombeini’s release and the Iranian regime to “provide answers in the death of her husband."

Mombeini remains in Iran, her Iranian passport confiscated and her future uncertain.

Emami has been playing music for decades, starting out in Iran’s underground rock and roll scene when playing music – especially music with a message – was viewed as dangerous.

“For us, rock and roll, and music, was a way of escape,” says Emami. “In Iran you try to convince yourself that life is great, but it’s not. You’re living in a bubble full of fearful people – some are dogmatic in their ideologies, some are just desperate and greedy for more money. For us, the only escape was music in a literal bunker four stories underground playing for eight, 10, 12 hours and coming out after dark outside when there wasn’t a single soul in the streets. And we’re like: 'OK, this is where we belong.'”

Arash Sobhani, a close friend of Emami’s and the frontman of Iranian folk rock band Kiosk, remembers growing up and not being able to carry a guitar on the streets in Iran. “A lot of people take it for granted here.” Sobhani says part of Emami’s reason for travelling back to Iran for his father’s funeral was “to be a part of the change that a lot of people believe [is coming]. At the end of the day, we all see that the regime doesn’t want to open up [or] listen to the new generation.”

Amid a flurry of rehearsals and interviews to discuss #BringMaryamHome Emami took time to sit down for an interview with NOW.

How are you feeling about the show?

“It’s strange. It’s going to be the first show I’ve played in a while. Some songs will be very emotional and difficult for me to play – especially the one that I wrote for my father. But overall, it’s going to be a healthy distraction. I’ve just been so consumed with all this anger and guilt – just sadness – it’s good to just be distracted for a little while because our lives just seem really shattered at the moment.”

Why do you feel guilt?

“I wish I had spoken up sooner when my dad got arrested, but we weren’t worried. We didn’t think anything of it. On a scale of one-to-10, we were probably worried at one. It’s a lesson learned for anyone who’s listening: if a loved one gets arrested, don’t stay silent. Speak as loud as you fucking can.”

What are your plans after these shows?

“We’re probably going to go to the States. I’m trying to just raise as much awareness as I can for my mom. You know, she’s been with my dad since she was 17 – she was 18 when she had me. All she’s ever known her whole life was my dad. Now my brother and I have to provide for her. It’s very difficult to be away from her for this long, to not have her in our lives, for her to be held hostage. It’s just fucked up. This whole story is so messed up. It should never have happened.”

How’s it looking for her?

“She’s taken in three stray dogs, as a distraction. We’re all dealing with our grief in our own weird way. She’s just really frustrated and tired that this whole event just won’t finish up. She wants to be reunited with us as soon as possible – and same for us. It’s really sad that an innocent family have to suffer and be pawns in this bigger game of international diplomacy and power struggles.”

How does it make you feel to be in the middle of a bigger game?

“Man, it’s crazy. My whole life feels like a frickin’ Hollywood movie right now – from the time that my father got arrested, to his death in prison; to us going back, being harassed, and threatened by the authorities. It’s hard to believe but my brother and I have to be strong for our mom and for a lot of other people as well. At my dad’s funeral, a lot of mothers came whose sons also died in Iranian prisons. But they never had a voice, the reach that we have.”

Does that add extra pressure?

“In a sense it does, but at this point my brother and I are not really afraid of the consequences of the actions we’re taking. We’re just listening to our own gut and our own heart, and doing what we think is right. We have nothing to lose at this point. Even if one of us, or both of us, have to go back home to Iran facing arrest or imprisonment, we’ll do that. Whatever it takes to bring our mom back home, we’re going to do it.”

How would you describe the writing process for the song you wrote for your father?

“It’s called ‘But You’re Not Here.’ It’s told from the point of view of my mom. It’s like this is the first time I’m walking in the mountains and the clouds aren’t here anymore. The springs are full of water again, but you’re not here. All these beautiful things happening, but you’re not here for me to share them with you.”

Was it hard to write?

“Fucking hardest song I ever wrote. Every time I sing it I still get emotional. I don’t know how I’m ever going to be able to sing it without shedding a tear.”

How do you stay motivated to keep going?

“I have no choice but to be an optimist – to go on and to survive. We’re adaptable beings and if I were to give in and be all depressed and just mope around for the rest of my life, that’s not what my dad would have wanted. He would have wanted me to go on be happy... do my rock and roll shit. So, I can continue to honour that. And I will, for the rest of my life.”

This interview has been edited and condensed.

