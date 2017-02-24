Ivanka Trump protestors eye Toronto’s Hudson’s Bay store

× Expand Flickr/Antony Pranata Protestors against the Bay's continued partnership with Ivanka Trump's brand will rally outside the downtown location on February 25.

Amanda St. Jean has shopped at Hudson’s Bay Company her whole life. In the northern Ontario community where she grew up, the iconic Canadian department store was where everyone buys clothing, cosmetics, furniture and toys. Reminiscing on her relationship to the Bay, St. Jean calls herself “a huge fan.”

Since January, however, St. Jean’s view of The Bay has changed drastically, and on February 25, she’ll be part of a protest outside the retailer’s Toronto flagship store. Calling themselves the Peeved Beavers, the group is a spinoff of #GrabYourWallet, a movement to boycott Trump-owned and related companies.

“The Peeved Beavers is a very specific response to Hudson’s Bay and their continued sale of Ivanka Trump’s brand,” St. Jean explains. “Our name was inspired by the four beavers on the shield of the Bay’s company crest.”

The 47-year-old Guelph resident isn’t an experienced activist but walked in Toronto’s Women’s March, an anti-Trump demonstration that took place the day after he took office. Two weeks later, she returned to Toronto for the Day of Action Against Islamophobia and White Supremacy.

“Those were really key moments in my life in terms of sensing the power we can hold as a collective. It was so positive, renewing and inspiring,” she says.

She met other local #GrabYourWallet supporters on social media and organized. Initially, St. Jean wrote a letter to Hudson’s Bay CEO Gerald L. Storch, which the company never acknowledged. She tried phoning The Bay, but that didn’t work either. As other major retailers including Nordstrom began dropping Ivanka Trump’s brand, St. Jean grew more upset that The Bay's management remained steadfast.

HBC has so far offered no public statements on its ties to Ivanka Trump. A request made by NOW for comment was unanswered.

HBC is owned by NRDC Equity Partners, a New York-based private equity firm that invests in real estate, retail and consumer branded businesses. It’s also under the same owner as Saks Fifth Avenue, another retailer that has refused to drop Trump products. A counter-movement called #BuyIvanka – where Trump supporters are discontinuing their business with retailers that have stopped selling Ivanka Trump’s line – is also gaining momentum.

“I hope Hudson’s Bay will get to a point where they see their brand is being compromised, and their own customers who have a great loyalty to them are feeling they can’t shop there,” St. Jean says.

Saturday’s protest gets underway at 10:30 am at The Bay’s Square One location in Mississauga. The group will move to the flagship store at Queen and Yonge at 11:30 am. There are 15 members in the Peeved Beavers and members of the public are welcome to join in.

“We will all be dressed in different roles and doing a satire,” St. Jean says. “Most of us will be Trump, and there will be a Steve Bannon, and we’ll be thanking Hudson’s Bay for their role in supporting Trump.”

She adds that the group has made bookmarks to hand out to the crowds with information on what people can do – who they can write and call – to put pressure on The Bay.

While Ivanka Trump doesn’t have an official role in the White House, she was an active part of her father’s presidential campaign and maintains a presence when it comes to Trump’s governmental duties. Most recently, she sat next to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a roundtable discussion on women in business at the White House. Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner, acts as senior advisor to the president.

“No daughter should have to pay for the sins of one’s father, but I really think Ivanka has blended public office with personal profit,” says St. Jean. “It really weakens democracies when people are personally enriched from their role in public office, and it’s up to Canadians to voice how wrong this is.”

