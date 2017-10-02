Jagmeet Singh springs big surprise and wins NDP leadership on first ballot

× 1 of 4 Expand Cheol Joon Baek Jagmeet Singh. × 2 of 4 Expand Cheol Joon Baek Charlie Angus. × 3 of 4 Expand Cheol Joon Baek. Niki Ashton. × 4 of 4 Expand Cheol Joon Baek Guy Caron. Prev Next

Canada's New Democrats have a new leader. And his name is Jagmeet Singh.

Singh defied the odds – and critics – handily winning 54 per cent of the votes cast on the first ballot Sunday against leadership rivals Charlie Angus, Niki Ashton and Guy Caron.

The result, announced at Toronto's Westin Harbour Castle Hotel, was not completely unexpected. Singh's campaign claimed to have signed some 47,000 new members and speculation grew before Sunday's vote had been that he was poised to win on the first of three scheduled ballots.

In the end, Singh didn't need all the members he reportedly signed to take him over the top. Little more than half the party's 124,000 eligible voters, some 65,782 people, cast a ballot, with Singh tallying 35,266 votes to Angus's 12,705, Ashton's 11,374 and Caron's 6,164.

The Brampton MPP, boasted during the final debate of the campaign in Vancouver that he would win. But he wasn't so sure when he entered the race to replace Tom Mulcair in August, holding on to his provincial seat while he vied for the leadership.

Singh said during the campaign that he would not immediately seek a seat in the House of Commons should he win the party's leadership. He plans to tour the country to build party support instead. But the pressure will be on to find a riding to run in and take his seat in the House ahead of the 2019 election.

Winning in 2019 has been a popular theme of Singh’s campaign, which focused on four issues: income inequality, reconciliation with First Nations, climate change and electoral reform. While he becomes the first visible minority to lead a major federal party in Canada, Singh, who as part of his Sikh faith wears a turban and kirpan, was followed by questions during the campaign from inside and outside the party about his electability in Quebec, where debate on the banning of religious symbols in the public service is again a controversial topic of debate.

For others among the rank and file who believe the party’s tack to the political centre under Mulcair is what led to the NDP collapse in 2015, the jury is still very much out on Singh, whose campaign for the leadership included some of the same advisors. The NDP currently hold 44 seats in Parliament, the Conservatives 97 and Liberals 181.

