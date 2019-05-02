Toronto’s best walks during Jane’s Walk Festival 2019

× Expand Jane's Walk Festival

Named after urban thinker Jane Jacobs, the annual Jane’s Walk Festival is a series of guided tours led by historians, authors, activists and everyday citizens to spark conversation and share stories about our neighbourhoods. During this year’s festival, which runs from May 3 to 5, there are more than 100 planned walks in every corner of the city. From architectural strolls through Harbord Village to the surprisingly grisly history of the St. James neighbourhood, here are our picks for the best walks of the fest.

FRIDAY, MAY 3

PhotoMojo Walkshop: Secrets To Better Photos, Part 1

Have you ever wondered how you and a friend can take a photo from the same position and yet theirs will look so much better? On this walk, photographer Margaux Yiu will teach the basics of photography and you’ll have the chance to take your own photos throughout the downtown core, so bring your fancy DSLR or cellphone cameras. The tour also makes stops at galleries showing CONTACT exhibitions. In two more walks during the festival, Yiu will build on Part 1 and teach additional skills and wander through other neighbourhoods.

Friday, May 3. 11 am-1:30 pm. Meet at Bay Station (1240 Bay), ends at CBC Toronto headquarters (250 Front West).

Harbord Village West

Explore the history and changing landscape of Bloor West, Bathurst and Harbord during this tour led by Richard Longley, former president of the Architectural Conservancy Ontario and frequent NOW contributor. The walk includes stops at the Brunswick House, the Honest Ed’s re-development, Hot Docs Cinema, No. 8 Hose Station, the Randolph Centre for the Arts and the Church of St. Stephen-in-the-Fields. Longley will be discussing heritage conversation districts and the positive and negative impacts of gentrification.

Friday, May 3. 2-3:45 pm. Meet at 481 Bloor West, ends at College and Augusta.

× Expand Jane's Walk Festival Central Tech Jane's Walk During the Harbord Village West walk, learn the history of Central Technical School on Bathurst

SATURDAY, MAY 4

Whose Sidewalk Are You On?

As Google’s Sidewalks Lab proposal to develop 12 acres of land near Queens Quay and Parliament is debated, hear from tech experts, politicians and fellow everyday citizens during this walk. Bianca Wylie – the co-founder of Tech Reset Canada and chair of the #Blocksidewalk advocate group – and Spadina-Fort York MP Adam Vaughan will lead the walk along the waterfront from Bay to Cherry and discuss this new development could mean for the future of Toronto.

Saturday, May 4. 11 am-12:15 pm. Meet at Harbour Square Park (25 Queens Quay West), ends at 307 Lake Shore East.

Riverside Wild Plant Walk

Wander through Riverside’s laneways, parks and gardens with herbalist Danette Steele and learn to identify the local plants that have nutritional and medicinal benefits, like dandelion, motherwort, plantain and goosefoot. Be sure to bring a travel mug – before the tour, herbal teas will be served.

Saturday, May 4. 11-12:30 pm. Meet at 765 Queen East, ends at Joel Weeks Park.

Internet Mysticism in Wychwood Park

In 1874, Wychwood Park was designed as an artists’ colony. During this walk, learn about the elusive neighbourhood’s history, Arts and Crafts-style architecture, its famous residents like Marshall McLuhan and what remains of Taddle Creek, the now buried stream that once flowed for six kilometers from St. Clair West and Bathurst down near the Distillery District and into Lake Ontario.

Saturday, May 4. 2-3:45 pm. Meet at 601 Christie, ends at the intersection of Wychwood Park and Davenport.

× Expand Jane's Walk Festival Wychwood Park Jane's Walk Tour through the neighbourhood Wychwood Park, once an artists' haven and the former home of Marshall McLuhan

Death & Rebellion: A Morbid Tour of St. James

Learn about the brutal riots, duels and plagues that afflicted the St. James neighbourhood in the early 1800s. Led by Adam Bunch, the author of Toronto Book of the Dead, prepare yourself for grim and grisly tales.

Saturday, May 4. 4-5:30 pm. Meet at the gazebo in St. James Park (120 King East), ends at Toronto Sculpture Garden (115 King East).

Discover West End Hidden Gem! Mural Artwalk

After its first edition in 2012, this popular walk is back again. During this tour, led by the Village of Islington BIA, you’ll see 28 building-sized murals and hear about the artists behind each work. Along with the murals, learn the history of the Etobicoke neighbourhood.

Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5. 10-11:30 am. Meets and ends at 4790 Dundas West in Montgomery’s Inn parking lot.

SUNDAY, MAY 5

Logan Avenue Pedestrian Infrastructure Geek Out

How can Toronto’s streets be safer and more accessible for pedestrians? Dylan Reid of Walk Toronto will discuss the sidewalk infrastructure of Logan Avenue and ideas like traffic calming measures and desire lines.

Sunday, May 5. 10:30 am-12:30 pm. Meet at Alexander the Great Parkette at Logan and Danforth, ends at Logan and Gerrard.

Retracing Stop Spadina, Part 1

It’s only fitting that during a festival named after Jane Jacobs, you go on a walk exploring one of the issues the urban thinker is now best known for. When Jacobs’ arrived in Toronto, she joined Stop Spadina, a grassroots movement opposing the Spadina expressway that would have destroyed the character of many neighbourhoods. This walk, led by HiMY SYeD, winds through the neighbourhoods that would have been dramatically altered if the expressway was approved. Learning about Jane Jacobs, her seminal book The Death and Life of Great American Cities and visit her former home on Albany. The second part of tour begins around 2:30 pm at the southwest corner of Lonsdale and Spadina.

Sunday, May 5. 12-2:15 pm. Meet at Eglinton West Subway Station, ends in Forest Hill Village.

