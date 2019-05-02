Jane's Walk steps out with sunset tour of Toronto Islands this evening

Jane says walk Toronto

Jane’s Walk, the annual ode to the places and spaces that make Toronto a wanderer’s dream, steps out Thursday (May 2) with a sunset walk on Toronto Islands (6-9 pm, meet at Hanlan’s Point Ferry dock). From there it’s a weekend jam-packed with more than 100 walking tours across the city. A few notables: forgotten Regent Park (Friday, May 3, 2 pm), Toronto’s labyrinths and mazes (Saturday, May 4, 6 pm) and the historic stretch of St. Andrew’s in Scarborough (Sunday, May 5, 1 pm). RSVP for walks at janeswalk.org.

Unlearning hate

Former white nationalist Derek Black, whose father founded Stormfront, the first and largest white supremacist community on the internet, disavowed the far-right in 2013. He’s been speaking out against white supremacy ever since. On Monday (May 6), Black talks about his transformation with Allison Gornik, the former fellow student who convinced Black to leave the movement, at Toronto Centre for the Arts. 7:30 pm. $20. 5040 Yonge. facinghistory.org/toronto.

Students strike for climate action

Youth in Toronto have already presented Premier Doug Ford with a late slip for his inaction on climate change. On Friday (May 3), young people from across the country take part in a nationwide School Strike for Climate Action at Queen’s Park to demand comprehensive action on global warming. The event will be the culmination of rotating strikes held by students across Canada since last December. A “dress rehearsal” last month for this week’s event saw thousands of students participate. 12:30-2:30 pm. 47 Queen’s Park Crescent E. More info and register at fridaysforfuture.ca.