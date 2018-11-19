Doug Ford's PCs held their convention/post-election victory party in Etobicoke over the weekend and it turned out to be a bit of a gong show after former leadership contender Tanya Granic Allen (remember her?) messed with the program.

Her motion asking the party to remove the teaching of "gender identity theory" from the Ontario school curriculum was passed by delegates, touching off a wave of negative publicity on social media. Party higher-ups were quick to clarify that the resolution is not official government policy and that its passage only means the party has agreed to debate the issue at next year’s convention.

Still, the episode capped off a particularly bad week for Ford following the emergence of a number of simmering scandals, not to mention the chaos caused by a blitzkrieg of policy changes since Ford came to power.

Is Ontario missing Kathleen Wynne yet? Maybe not. But recent polls putting Ford's disapproval rating at more than 60 per cent – and the Libs ahead of the opposition NDP and neck and neck with the PCs – suggest that a significant number of Ontario voters may be having second thoughts about kicking Wynne and the Liberals to the curb. That would be the same Liberals that were decimated in the last provincial election and currently hold seven seats in the Legislature, which means no official party status. "The minivan party," Ford calls them derisively, because they can all fit in one.

Word on the street is that the Libs, who are currently without a leader (John Fraser has been appointed interim leader), are looking for someone to run in Wynne’s Don Valley West riding before the next election. But given the disorder currently gripping Queen’s Park, it’s hard not to feel a little wistful about the progressive course the former Grit head set the province on before Ford got elected and trashed the entire works.

Five months in, the honeymoon for Ford seems to be over. That didn’t take long. An orgy of slash-and-burn policies and a slew of broken promises compounded by some good old-fashioned scandal have seen to that. Anyone who knows Ford, knows this was inevitable. Too bad most of those who voted for him seemed to be oblivious.

In recent weeks, two senior party staffers and two of Ford’s most trusted ministers, Jim Wilson and Michael Tibollo, have gone down amid various allegations, in the case of the former over sexual misconduct allegations (originally couched as "addiction issues"), and the latter over professional misconduct and stock-fraud allegations involving his law firm.

Then, last Wednesday, Ford’s predecessor, former PC leader Patrick Brown, dropped another bomb into the bloody mess with the release of his tell-all book about the events leading to his ouster as PC party leader.

Brown takes no prisoners, dishing on the alleged hypocrisy of former colleagues who urged his removal over sexual assault allegations. First and foremost among Brown’s targets is Ford’s finance minister, Vic Fedeli, who Brown says was the subject of a sexual misconduct complaint while Brown was leader. Fedeli has denied the charge.

Brown also points the finger at Lisa MacLeod, another Ford minister, for conspiring to get rid of him behind the scenes, alleging that she cut a deal with Fedeli to become the party's finance critic after Fedeli became interim leader.

Brown hints broadly at the premier’s involvement with former Brown staffer Kinga Surma. According to Brown, his relationship with Ford started to go downhill after Ford was asked by former Brown chief of staff Pina Martino to stop coming by his office to visit Surma because it was becoming a media “distraction.” Questions about Ford's relationship with Surma surfaced during the election amid allegations Ford was involved in buying votes for Surma in support of her nomination to run for the party in Etobicoke Centre. Surma has since been elected MPP for the area.

Yes, folks, it's only bound to get uglier. That's usually the trajectory with politicians from Etobicoke named Ford.

Ford’s "For The People" sloganeering worked for those who didn't know him during the campaign. But his austerity agenda has also met with worse than expected reviews.

Moves to axe the basic income pilot project, cut in half planned increases to social assistance programs, and gut labour reforms that, among other things, reduce paid sick days have accounted for a surprisingly large part of his disapproval rating. Seems like those working poor who Doug likes to say vote for him are feeling betrayed.

So how much longer can Ford go on selling buck-a-beer, saving taxpayers a few pennies at the gas pumps and expanding hours at wine and beer stores while cutting the shit out of everything else that has a real effect on people’s lives? The short answer is three years. That's how much time he's got left in office, barring any unforeseen circumstances. You never know with Ford, given his history of conflict (and conflict of interest) during his time at City Hall.

And since becoming the second-most powerful politician in Canada – and the darling of Canada’s Conservative movement – Ford has taken his access-for-money brand of politics to another level. Power does that to some people.

Perhaps Ford has forgotten, but it’s more likely he never knew: what recent poll numbers really tell us is that most Ontarians didn’t necessarily vote for him – most voted to get rid of Wynne. Brown offers that theory in his book: given Wynne's unpopularity, the PCs could have run any Joe Blow and still won. The sad part is that, that’s exactly what Ontarians got in Ford.

@enzodimatteo