‘We want to continue,’ Kensington business speaks out after Pedestrian Sunday cancelled in May due to illegal vending

Pedestrian Sunday was set to return to Toronto’s Kensington Market this past weekend, but the kick-off was abruptly cancelled due to a rise in illegal vendors.

Typically held on the last Sunday of each month throughout the summer, most streets into and out of the Kensington neighbourhood are closed to vehicles, allowing people to freely walk and enjoy all the market has to offer without worrying about traffic.

Local businesses will often set up tables of merchandise outside their shops or invite other small vendors to set up in front. Restaurants often serve street-side food, and numerous pop-up booths and stalls usually take part in the event.

But this month, the Kensington BIA says it’s halting the monthly tradition after extensive community feedback and public consultation.

A statement posted by the BIA last week reads that the festival which began as a celebration of art, music, dance, play and community “no longer reflects the value that originally shaped it.”

The BIA says the festival has faced a number of ongoing issues including a rise in unpermitted vendors leading to overcrowding, disruption in pedestrian flow, and the sale of unauthorized substances that has raised liability issues as well as health and safety concerns.

David Beaver, BIA board executive and co-owner of Wanda’s Pies in the Sky, which is located in the market, says that previous Pedestrian Sundays have seen illegal vendors intimidating registered merchants, and some had even gotten violent. While having the festival is important to the community, he emphasized shutting down for one month to reassess safety guidelines is necessary.

“We applaud this entrepreneurial spirit, and we’ve got no problem with some people setting up if they get the permission of the owner of the property,” Beaver explained to Now Toronto on Monday.

“But it does cause conflict with a lot of other people, so we have to come up with some organized way to allow some of them in or have them police to make sure that there is no overcrowding.”

Beaver says during the event his shop, like many others, often sees visitors coming in to try out his food, whether it’s a slice of pie or a slushie. He reveals that at one point, the BIA considered axing the occasion as a whole, but he and other shopowners spoke up for continuing Pedestrian Sunday, finding it to be a positive community affair,

“This is too valuable for the merchants,” Beaver said.

“It’s not only a cultural thing for the community, but also because it does bring people down and people do shop and purchase quite a variety of goods.”

The BIA says that as of now, only the May event has been cancelled, and Beaver assured that Pedestrian Sunday will continue forward starting in June.

“I think there’ll be a huge revolt from the merchants if we don’t have something,” he laughed.

“We want to continue that cultural aspect. But sometimes, these things get a little out of hand, and sometimes you have to take a minute and figure out what the next steps will be.”