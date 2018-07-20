New Kensington “art maze” pop-up becoming massive bar

Earlier this month we reported that an experiential “art maze” pop-up called Fairland Funhouse was set to open in the old Fairland grocery store at 241 Augusta. Now, it’s been revealed the venue owners hosting the pop-up have longer-term plans to turn the space into a 622-seat bar.

Friends of Kensington, a Facebook group that advocates for protecting the neighbourhood against gentrification, posted that the owners behind Fairland Funhouse have applied for a liquor license for the same address.

Scheduled to open in January 2019, the former affordable grocery store, which originally opened in the 1950s, will become the music-themed donut shop and bar, Liquor Donuts. It’ll also feature a permanent multi-use gallery space, record pressing and studio space in the venue's lower level. Apparently, the name Liquor Donuts was inspired by the fictitious venue in the 2014 Canadian horror movie, WolfCop. (One of the owners of the bar is the film’s producer, J. Joly.)

Friends of Kensington is currently calling on its more than 5,300 members to file an objection to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), the governing body that grants liquor licenses, against the group’s application.

Residents and business owners in Kensington are concerned how a new bar, which some are calling a night club given the site’s proposed capacity, would negatively affect the character of the neighbourhood.

In an attempt to quell concerns, in a Facebook statement Fairland Funhouse wrote, “The numbers seen in the liquor license application were simply a reflection of capacity calculations based on square footage set by the AGCO. Ultimately the owners will work with the Toronto Fire Department inspector to arrive at a safe number.”

The owners also said they're speaking with Kensington BIA, local councillor Joe Cressy, the Kensington Market Action Committee and other stakeholders to ensure Liquor Donuts "aligns with the spirit and values of Kensington Market."

According to AGCO’s website, objections to the liquor license can be filed until Saturday, July 22.

This isn't the first time Fairland has undergone a shiny makeover. Last fall, Gordon Ramsey opened a pop-up restaurant in the space as part of an American Express marketing campaign.

samanthae@nowtoronto.com | @SamEdwardsTO