King West club to lose liquor license over alleged indoor party

× Expand Google Maps Goldie King West

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) plans to revoke the liquor license of a King West club that allegedly hosted an illegal indoor party.

Earlier this week, police said Goldie hosted a secret party of up to 150 people on June 26 in violation of the Emergency Management and Civil Protection act.

It is alleged people were entering through the club's back door and no physical distancing measures were being enforced.

Police also said the club has no outdoor patio or seating areas and has no permit for outdoor service.

The AGCO says it has immediately suspend the two-storey cocktail bar's liquor license as it begins the process of revoking the license due to "serious violations related to public safety."

× Following serious violations affecting the public’s safety, the AGCO has imposed an immediate suspension of Toronto establishment GOLDIE’s (619 King West) liquor licence and has served the licensee a Notice of Proposal to revoke the licence. — AGCO (@Ont_AGCO) July 3, 2020

In March, Ontario passed emergency legislation in response to the coronavirus pandemic that restricts large gatherings and limits bars and restaurants to offering takeout and delivery service.

Patio service and gatherings of up to 10 people are now allowed, but indoor gatherings in commercial venues are still banned

Police said the owner, manager, and corporation will be charged with failing to comply with on order made during a declared emergency.

@nowtoronto