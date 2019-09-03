Labour Day Parade 2019 in pictures

This year's parade revived the Mike Harris-era slogan “Educate, Organize, Resist!” in recognition of the ongoing fight for social justice in the face of Doug Ford-era cuts

by

×

1 of 12

Labour Day 2019 7 Doug Ford report card.jpg

Zach Ruiter

×

2 of 12

Labour Day 2019 2 Streetcar.jpg

Zach Ruiter

×

3 of 12

Labour Day 2019 1 Rosie the Riveter.jpg

Zach Ruiter

×

4 of 12

Labour Day 2019 3 Transit worker.jpg

Zach Ruiter

×

5 of 12

Labour Day 2019 4 Doug Ford in the background.jpg

Zach Ruiter

×

6 of 12

Labour Day 2019 5 LUNA Tuba.jpg

Zach Ruiter

×

7 of 12

Labour Day 2019 6 Her union.jpg

Zach Ruiter

×

8 of 12

Labour Day 2019 Emma Llanes Janitor.jpg

Zach Ruiter

×

9 of 12

Labour Day 2019 9 Radisson Worker.jpg

Zach Ruiter

×

10 of 12

Labour Day 2019 10 Foodora Couriers.jpg

Zach Ruiter

×

11 of 12

Labour Day 2019 11 Repect the Artist.jpg

Zach Ruiter

×

12 of 12

Labour Day 2019 12 Justice for Janitors.jpg

Zach Ruiter

Thousands of workers marched from Queen and University to the CNE's Dufferin Gates in Toronto's annual Labour Day Parade on Monday (September 2).  

Labour Day has been a statutory holiday in Canada since 1894.  

This year's parade revived the Mike Harris-era slogan “Educate, Organize, Resist!” in recognition of the ongoing fight for social justice in the face of Doug Ford-era cuts. 

@nowtoronto