Labour Day Parade 2019 in pictures

Thousands of workers marched from Queen and University to the CNE's Dufferin Gates in Toronto's annual Labour Day Parade on Monday (September 2).

Labour Day has been a statutory holiday in Canada since 1894.

This year's parade revived the Mike Harris-era slogan “Educate, Organize, Resist!” in recognition of the ongoing fight for social justice in the face of Doug Ford-era cuts.

@nowtoronto