Law Union conference pushes back against injustice

The Law Union of Ontario’s annual conference explores legal issues and social reforms at Northrop Frye Hall on Friday (May 24, 7-9:30 pm) and Saturday (May 25, 9 am-6 pm). Speakers and presenters this year include Eve Saint, Julian Falconer, Saron Gebresellassi, Karin Baqi, Desmond Cole and Anil Kapoor. Ruth Goba, executive director of the Black Legal Action Centre, Ontario’s newest Legal Aid Ontario-funded clinic, delivers the keynote Saturday. Sliding scale. 73 Queen’s Park Crescent East. Pre-register at lawunion.ca.

Bike to work day kicks off Bike Month events

The official start of bike month rolls out on Monday (May 27) with the annual Bike To Work Day Group Commute. The ride starts at various points across the city and converges at Yonge and Charles for a group ride to Nathan Phillips Square where a pancake breakfast will be served. See Bike Month website for list of starting points. 7:30-9 am meet-up/breakfast. Free. Also on the cycling front this week, Councillor Mike Layton hosts his family-friendly bike fest at Christie Pits Park on Sunday (May 26). Kids’ bike swap, safety tips, BBQ lunch and more are part of the festivities. Noon-5 pm. Free. 750 Bloor West. Go to bikemonth.ca for details and more events.

Walk a mile in her shoes to end violence

White Ribbon Toronto’s 10th annual Walk A Mile In Her Shoes event to encourage men and boys to join the fight to end gender-based violence steps out at David Pecaut Square on Wednesday (May 29). There is no charge to register but organizers encourage participants to try and raise a minimum of $500. Required: your own pair of high heels. White Ribbon has a limited number available to lend out on a first-come, first-served basis. 11:45 am-1:15 pm. Free. 215 King West. walkamiletoronto.ca.