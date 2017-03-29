Learn about medical marijuana at CSI: the Big 3

× Expand Getty Images/iStockphoto 160086949 Learn how activists are hoping to improve access to medical marijuana, on April 2.

1. HEAR CANADIAN STORIES

As Canada hits 150, we're becoming more aware of the need to hear diverse stories about our experience in this country. Enter Human Of The North: The People Of Canada, an interactive art event that tells Canadian stories through art and performance. Contributors include singer Julia Tomlinson and photographers Tanya Zhang and Ayobami O. Balogun, at the Great Hall on Thursday (March 30). All net proceeds go to Sketch Toronto, which engages street-involved youth in the arts, and the George Brown College Foundation, supporting student success with scholarships and bursaries. 7 pm. $20-$25. 1087 Queen West. humansofthenorth.ca.

2. LEARN ABOUT MEDICAL MARIJUANA

The Centre for Social Innovation Annex hosts an interactive panel discussion, info booths and workshops on increasing patient access to medical cannabis on Sunday (April 2). Nurses and patient care professionals will be on hand to help you wade through the weeds at this event aimed at reducing the stigma associated with the medical benefits of marijuana. FREE . 1-4 pm. 720 Bathurst. Pre-register at tinyurl.com/z7yrbno.

3. HELP TORONTO TAKE ON CLIMATE CHANGE

Cities emit 70 per cent of the CO2 contributing to the climate crisis. What must Toronto do? On Tuesday (April 4), Ontario Environmental Commissioner Dianne Saxe, Toronto's Environment and Energy Department director, Jim Baxter, and Councillor Mary-Margaret McMahon discuss the way forward at City Hall just ahead of the release of the TransformTO climate plan. Community and political action workshops follow. FREE . 6-9 pm. 100 Queen West. Event details at eventbrite.ca.

