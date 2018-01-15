Letters To The Editor | January 11-17, 2018

× Expand Samuel Engelking Yami Msosa.

Black is beautiful on NOW cover, too

I grabbed the recent Love Your Body issue (NOW, January 4-10). The cover was so stunning. Love it! A naked Black woman. How beautiful is that? Thank you.

​Yvonne Osondu, Toronto

But no men of colour in Love Your Body?

I just read your Love Your Body issue. I have mixed feelings about it. First, thank you for continuing to educate people about the fundamental rights of our bodies, and each person’s intimate needs. I always say that sexual rights are the civil rights of the 21st century. And thank you for featuring a strong Black woman on your cover.

Now, the not so good news. I was disappointed not to see any Black men featured. There wasn’t one man of colour, period. No Indigenous men, no Asian men, no South-Asian men, no Latin men. Eight out of 10 of your courageous models are white, or could easily pass for white, and one of the two who are not white is half-white, half-Asian.

I used to love your magazine. Occasionally, I still do. But how the fuckcan I love the work of a publication that acts like it doesn’t love my body or my existence?

Add Stewart, Toronto

Talli Osborne is astudy in bravery

When I first flipped to page 10 of your Love Your Body Issue, I was taken aback. The image of Talli Osborne was a bit difficult to take in at first. But soon I found myself thinking, “What a brave woman” when I read her story. I then thought, “What a fucking sexy babe!” I mean, c’mon – look at that proud and confident pose.

Louis Rokeby, Toronto

Nothing positive about nudity

Just saw your new issue on body positivity and I felt like I was going to vomit. There was nothing positive about it. That’s why most people keep their pants on. No one wants to see this except left-wing degenerates like the people at NOW Magazine.

Mitchell Chaitov, Toronto

Can’t read the fine print

Is there anybody else who thinks art directors are morons? The problem appears in almost every newspaper or magazine that I read. A good example is your recent Love Your Body spread – white text surrounded by a pale pinkish-brown. Not worth the time to bother trying to read it.

Louis E. Bodnar, Toronto

The Post is what real news used to look like

Susan G. Cole’s reviews are usually astute, but she misses the mark with her piece on the new film The Post (NOW, January 4-10).

Spielberg & Co. remind those of us who need it of what real news is about – namely, how to stand up to presidents, courts and bankers despite the risks. Let’s not talk anyone out of seeing it, please.

Agi Lukacs, Toronto

Post-haste

I read Susan G. Cole’s review of The Post with interest, having just finished Katharine Graham’s great autobiography, Personal History.

It is simply not true that she never worked a day in her life. She had years of journalistic experience before she got married.

Jane Murray, Toronto

4D glasses make year-end cover groovier

I wondered about the triple images on the cover of the special year-end double issue (NOW, December 21-January 3), so I got out my 3D glasses. But only two images are needed for 3D. Then I put on my 4D glasses. Groovy!

Martin Gagné, Toronto

The other side of #-MeToo

Regarding After #MeToo (NOW, December 21-January 3). So far the #MeToo movement has rightly shown women as the victims and men as the perpetrators. This is justified since it reflects the reality of most unwanted sexual encounters. But the infamous casting couch works both ways.

How many aspiring actors have gained parts in both film and live performances for their skills behind the scenes?

Dennis Choptiany, Toronto