In NOW letters to the editor this week: artists of colour overlooked in top 2017 theatre picks

Disappointing lack of diversity

Re your Top 10 Theatre Artists Of 2017 (NOW Online, December 20). Really? There were artists of colour who did great work this year, and nine of your selections are white? There is no way Jeff Ho should be left off this list, for example.

B. Moore, From nowtoronto.com

Trailer Park boy deserves his due

I loved your Year In Review issue. (NOW, December 21, 2017-January 3, 2018). Just one thing. In the list of those we lost this year, a name was missing: John Dunsworth.

Known for playing Mr. Lahey on Canadian TV series The Trailer Park Boys, Dunsworth has entertained Canadians and Americans for more than 20 years. It was a particularly hard loss for fans of the show and his Nova Scotia community.

My family saw him live during the Dear Santa Claus, Go Fuck Yourself tour at Massey Hall a couple of years ago. He loved playing the villain card and engaging with the audience.

He will definitely be missed. R.I.P.

Ashley Foy, Toronto

Major dude missed

Uh, excuse me, no mention of Walter Becker, co-genius of Steely Dan, in your R.I.P. file? Missed a major dude there, sadly.

Patrick Kelly, Toronto

A standard view of psychiatry

Carla Gillis’s review of Bonnie Burstow’s novel The Other Mrs. Smith (NOW Online, December 22, 2017), seems to completely miss the point. Burstow’s beautiful novel shows a woman struggling with severe brain damage caused by electroshock therapy. Through a dynamic set of characters, poetic writing and much humour, Burstow brings to life the struggles of a woman up against a powerful system. Unfortunately, the reviewer rests her critique on the same standard views of psychiatry, which the novel has us question.

Oriel Varga, Toronto

Misappropriation prize goes to us

I enjoyed Drew Hayden Taylor’s Year In Review piece (NOW, December 21, 2017-January 3, 2018) but there is an error in the paragraph titled The Cultural Appropriation Prize Goes To... The organization involved in the Hal Niedzviecki controversy was not the Writers Guild of Canada. It was the Writers’ Union of Canada. For the record, the Writers Guild of Canada represents screenwriters, and our magazine is called Canadian Screenwriter.

Li Robbins, Director of Communications, Writers Guild of Canada

Great top 10 movies list, but...

Re Norm Wilner’s Top 10 Movies Of 2017 (NOW, December 21, 2017-January 3, 2018). Great list! But Certain Women came out in 2016, no?

J.R. Tobin, From nowtoronto.com

(Editor’s note: Certain Women played the Toronto International Film Festival in 2016 but the film’s official premiere in Canada was in 2017.)

Was comedy choice a joke?

Re The Top 5 Local Comedy Shows Of 2017 (NOW Online, December 21). I am a 62-year-old former stand-up and storyteller in the city who has zero time for bullshit and bad behaviour. I have worked with JJ Liberman numerous times and he was on a show I ran in 2015. His attitude toward men and women is one of insults and nastiness. And to make things worse (how’s that even possible, one would ask?), he’s not funny. All his “jokes” stem from a bizarre and degrading attitude about sex and how gross and filthy he can both do it and then discuss it.

Elaine Gold, Toronto

No, he’s an original

JJ Liberman is a great stand-up and a helluva guy. Apparently, his style doesn’t jibe with some in the Toronto comic scene because he doesn’t fit into a preconceived LGBTQ box. He’s an original and a great comic who I vouch for often in New York. Both my wife and I love him dearly.

Aaron Berg, New York City

Ria Mae was great

Okay, what the eff? Ria Mae “did indeed appear onstage” at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball (NOW, December 11). But that is all you have to write about her performance? Mae killed it. She was a totally refreshing talent amid the chaos. You wrote at least a sentence on the other performers and nothing on her. Boo. Just boo.

Sara Vana, From nowtoronto.com

