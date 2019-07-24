Pride and prejudice for Andrew Scheer

Another bad Pride reminder

Michael Coren is disappointed that Andrew Scheer did not attend Toronto’s Pride parade (NOW, July 4-10). I don’t want any politicians to show up at the parade, whether it’s Scheer or Justin Trudeau.

However, I am angry that the group Queers Against Israeli Apartheid is no longer allowed to participate at Pride.

At a time when Torontonians are enjoying themselves at the celebration of gayness, it is important to remember the horrific plight of the Palestinians since the establishment of the Zionist settler state in 1948.

David Lewis, Toronto

Hard questions for Andrew Scheer

Andrew Scheer tends to be uncomfortably close to the white supremacist movement.

His ties to the right wing Rebel Media should raise a red flag. His campaign manager, Hamish Marshall, was, until recently, on the board of directors of Rebel Media. That is really all I need to know about Scheer to not give him my vote.

Do I trust Andrew Scheer?

He appears to be bought and paid for by the oil conglomerates.

Doug Ford copied Donald Trump’s script in the U.S. So would Scheer. Ask hard questions.

Kelly Hudson, From nowtoronto.com

Sex laws should be election issue

Although it has been some time since NOW has published an article related to the Harper-era amendments to prostitution law in Canada, it is worth noting that bills were introduced in both chambers of the New York State legislature in June that would completely decriminalize prostitution. These two bills face significant opposition.

Early in the current Liberal government, then Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould indicated opposition to the Harper-era amendments (NOW, November 18, 2015).

Although I oppose complete decriminalization as in the New York bills, it will be interesting to see if any party raises this as an issue in the upcoming election campaign.

Bruce Couchman, Ottawa

Bringing the Bard into 2019

We have just read Christopher Hoile’s review of our Fringe production, The Peers (NOW Online, July 7), and are rather disappointed.

It is a feminist parody, poking fun at theatre and the Bard.

We are not for people who hold Shakespeare in high esteem. We aim to twist Shakespeare’s works and ideas to show their ridiculousness and interlace modern feminist values within each play. We bring the Bard into 2019, making fun of everything that came before us.

We have received incredibly positive press both in Montreal and Toronto, so we are confused by Hoile’s low rating.

We appreciate Hoile’s extensive background in historical drama and classics and that he took the time to come see our show, but we would love to be seen for what we are – a comedy that refuses to take itself seriously.

Liz Bragale, Stage Manager and Publicity Director

Parkdale-High Park blowback

Regarding Matt Fodor's article on the Parkdale-High Park NDP nomination (NOW Online, July 4).

Fodor was Saron’s Gebresellassi’s campaign manager. He messed up. The NDP does its best to process and encourage new members. Preparations and follow-up are huge.

The NDP does not reduce members to negative stereotypes.

If I were an overly suspicious person, I would conclude that this chaos was intentional.

But I am not.

I live in hope that Saron and her campaign manager will see their failed attempt at leadership, admit their faults, support the nomination of Paul Taylor and move on.

Janet Jones, From nowtoronto.com

A wrap on the Raptors’ championship season

Dear Raptors,

Congratulations on winning the NBA title. You were amazing all season.

As someone who likes to see the Los Angeles Lakers win championships, I will also be rooting against the Clippers next season and beyond, but that is nothing new.

Please accept my thanks, as a TV viewer, for the championship heart and basketball you delivered.

Hope to see you in the finals.

Very respectfully, an American.

Havre de Grace, County Harford, Maryland