Big ass punch in the face for vegans: Reader love and hate

Big ass punch in the face for vegans

Featuring a "big ass steak" on your cover (NOW, May 11-17) is akin to a face punch (heart punch?) to the approximately 8 per cent of Canadians who don't eat meat, many for ethical reasons.

Incidentally, a slightly smaller percentage of Canadians identify as non-heterosexual, and you wouldn't feature a cover that's anti-gay, would you?

Especially ironic is that this issue contained an article about the not-guilty verdict in Anita Krajnc's Pig Save trial that many of us non-meat-eaters were watching with great anticipation.

There are some amazing plant-based restaurants in Toronto – including Awai, which was listed in your Where To Eat Now article – that could have provided dishes for a delicious-looking and compassionate cover. Just sayin'

Cheryl Rutherford, Veg*n since 2008

Bavarian food lovers will roll in their graves

I enjoyed your special section on restaurants (NOW, May 11-17), but one sentence in the review of Otto's Bierhalle likely precipitated some rolling in my Bavarian ancestors' graves. Calling kasspatzen (spaetzle and cheese) "a great take on a classic mac" is a bit like calling spaghetti Bolognese a great take on a classic meatball sub.

Fabian Mayer, Toronto

Privacy issue with bike app

Re Biko App Rewards You With Free Stuff (NOW, May 10). Beware any app that asks for unnecessary access to your personal information. The app will not work unless you give it access to all the contacts on your phone, and no explanation is offered as to why this could possibly be necessary. Not a good sign.

Stephen Freedman, From nowtoronto.com

We're the best, and other things

I've been reading NOW for, well, a few decades and have never been disappointed. Your event listings and ratings are a critical piece of Toronto's cultural infrastructure. Your editors seem to tackle great material before almost any of the big mainstream folks get to it. And I'll wager nobody's ever told you that you have the best crossword in town, but ya do.

Peter Carter, Toronto

Maybe the problem with Islam is men

Re Rights Case A Test of Faith, by Len Rudner (NOW, May 11-17). I find the picture of the niqab-wearing woman with this article eerie. This is 2017. Do Muslim women have to cover their hair and face like this? I see the outward, blatant signs of oppression of women.

Some Muslim women tell me that they have to dress like this according to the Qu'ran. I have also been told that nowhere in the Qu'ran does it say women must cover up, only that they should dress modestly. Isn't the problem here the men?

If women are instructed to dress modestly, shouldn't men? I strongly believe in gender equality. I've nothing against women covering up as long as men do it, too.

Grace Chow, Toronto

What the Qu'ran preaches on peace

Letter writer Patricia Starr (NOW, May 4-10) accuses Michael Coren of the doctrine of collective guilt and resorts to hyperbole when she writes, "Who has ever claimed that all Muslims or all Palestinians or all of any group commit murder and mayhem?" That is not what Coren wrote. He did write that there's an anti-Muslim crusade in the name of Christianity. Yes, not all Muslims are terrorists, but the Qu'ran doesn't preach only peace when it comes to Christians and Jews either.

John Clubine, Toronto

Our diversity not reflected in economy

I just arrived back home in Canada, having spent a delightful winter away. As I drove through a half-dozen cities on my way home, I was reminded of what our nation has become: Tim Hortons, Walmart, Home Depot, Canadian Tire, TD Bank, repeat.

I've driven across Canada five times now, and two things strike me every time: less wildlife and less diversity of enterprise, whether it's in big cities like Calgary, Vancouver and Toronto or smaller ones like Cambridge, Brandon and Victoria.

Why don't our governments, at all levels, make it far more difficult for multinational corporations to siphon resources out of our local communities? If our leaders made it easier for local businesses to flourish, we could enjoy a diversity in our economy that matches what we see already on our streets and in our schools. It's what makes Canada such a lovely place to call home.

Jared Brock, Guelph