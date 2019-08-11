The sad state of cannabis legalization

× Expand Samuel Engelking CAFE’s Bloor location was one of four in the illegal pot shop chain barricaded by concrete barriers last week.

Craft versus retail cannabis

Regarding your cover package on Canada’s first summer of legalization (NOW, July 25-31). Cannabis retail reminds me of the old Brewers Retail. It’s basically like having to choose between Molson and Labatt after years of drinking everything else.

Jeff R. Hill, From nowtoronto.com

Sad state of legalization

Regarding The Score On Toronto’s Legal Dispensaries (NOW, July 25-31). Most of Toronto’s legal dispensaries have no useful online presence. There’s no way to find out prices of their product or what’s in (or out) of stock. A visit is required. Pretty sad state of affairs. Even the tiny confectionery down the street from me has its own website.

H. Bushell, From nowtoronto.com

When in Morocco…

I was excited to see an article about scoring hash in Morocco in your recent legalization issue (NOW, July 25-31) but was left disappointed.

I went to Morocco a couple of years ago and learned about the Moroccan sense of humour quickly. I learned to just go with the flow and have fun along the way, which is what the author should have done. You know, when in Rome do as the Romans do? Maybe then he would not have been terrified and smoking alone in his room.

But then again, I have Berber ancestry so maybe it’s just in my blood... the hashish certainly was! Every place has its problems. Should people who write travel articles about Canada criticize the way white settlers have treated Indigenous peoples?

Aisha Amcic, From nowtoronto.com

Cycling question answered

I can answer letter-writer Eric Mills’s question on why bike infrastructure takes so long to build in Toronto (NOW, July 25-31). It’s because most Torontonians love their cars. You wouldn’t know it from reading the Star, NOW and the Globe and Mail that only two per cent of people in Toronto ride bikes. But Torontonians learned this lesson the hard way when the Ford family hit the political jackpot with the slogan “war on the car.”

Adam Berel Wetstein, Toronto

Palestinian gays more worried about Israel

Letter-writer Noah Lewis (NOW, July 18-24) claims that LGBTQ groups should not support Palestinian rights because their community face hardships and some “escape and find refuge in Israel.” Well, he’s not talking about Gaza, since Palestinians cannot leave Gaza.

This narrative of LGBTQ rights in Israel is used to distract from the subjugation that Israel inflicts daily on Palestinians. Outside of Tel Aviv, the LGBTQ community faces the same attitudes in Israel as they do elsewhere in the region.

I’m pretty sure gays in Palestine are much more worried about getting shot, or bombed, or having their homes demolished by Israeli bulldozers.

Jag Ghankas, Toronto

Kingsway’s Unplanned push

I notice that the Kingsway Theatre is heavily pushing the anti-abortion film Unplanned (NOW Online, July 9). The theatre is showing it three times a day for the next week. This makes me sad, as I have enjoyed seeing shows there for many years. But never again.

I. MacMillan, From nowtoronto.com