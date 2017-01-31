Chinatown, past and present: Reader Love and Hate

Chinatown, past and present

Re Chinatown, My Chinatown, by Michelle da Silva (NOW, January 26-February 1). My parents opened a modest little café serving authentic Cantonese cuisine in the Ward in the late 1950s and eventually relocated to a narrow building on Spadina Avenue in 1971.

My father was classically trained and would serve only the best ingredients in his dishes but was a poor businessman, never making more than a living from his labours! Deeply in debt, we decided to shutter the restaurant in 1987, and fittingly, the last two diners were an attractive couple who attempted to pay with an expired Visa card and finally wrote a cheque for less than $30 made of rubber.

I look at the community of mostly successful and busy eateries in my neighbourhood and feel genuine happiness that Chinatown represents continuity with the past and progress for a bright future.

Yiu Chi Hom, Toronto

Remembering where we come from

Thanks for writing such a comprehensive history of Chinatowns in Canada. It is very important that we all don't forget where we come from, and nice to see where the diaspora and new generation are going with cuisine and ideas and culture. It's a terrific educational piece. Thank you from a regular NOW reader.

Libby Wong, Toronto

#BellLetsTalk a small step in right direction

Initiatives like #BellLetsTalk (NOW, January 25) have raised awareness about mental illness. When I was younger, it was shameful and seen as weakness. I kept it a secret and didn't seek help. A lot don't.

When I finally sought treatment, I was able to find it. I'm grateful that corporations like Bell are getting behind illnesses that are not glamorous. We have a long way to go, but #BellLetsTalk is one step in the right direction.

Leslie Inglis, From nowtoronto.com

Black Lives Matter fails to make its case

In their recent piece on the prospects for BLM in 2017 (NOW, January 19-25), Sandy Hudson and Rodney Diverlus bemoan what they call "the banality of anti-Blackness" in the city. And yet for all its banality, the examples they cite - the SIU's refusal to lay charges against the officer involved in the Andrew Loku case, the subsequent difficulties BLM-TO had in getting the attention of city leaders - make the charge appear overstated.

I'm afraid that the appearance of overstatement characterizes much of BLM-TO's public statements. In its more or less single-minded focus on such issues, BLM-TO simply has not made the case that anti-Blackness is quite the phenomenon they say it is.

D.C. Matthew, Toronto

Keystone revisited

News of the revival of the Keystone XL pipeline by the Trump administration (NOW, January 24) brought tears to my eyes.

My parents sacrificed a familiar life close to family and friends in order to raise us in Canada, a country where our rights would be respected and our voices heard. We were brought up to understand the responsibility and privilege of Canadian citizenship. I cannot in good conscience support a pipeline that tramples on the rights of Indigenous peoples and is wilfully blind to the environmental crisis. Canada must forge its own progressive path forward.

Dana Salama, Toronto

Lesson for Big Oil

Thanks to David Gray-Donald for his article on those brave protesters who went to court against Enbridge (NOW, January 19-25). How refreshing to hear of the decision by the Crown, Nila Mulpuru, to withdraw the charges. It concerns me that organizations like Enbridge are trying to discourage free speech by protesters. Hopefully, the gas and oil companies will take heed that rulings can be made in favour of the protesters.

Lynda Whitaker, Toronto

Diagnosing Trump

Psychiatrist Mark Leith shrinks Donald Trump from afar with diagnoses found in psychiatry's bible, Diagnostic And Statistical Manual Of Mental Disorders (NOW, January 19-25). As an interested but untrained observer I'd offer that Trump represents a classic example of big-head/small-mind disorder coupled with an advanced case of huuuge-asshole/shrunken-soul syndrome.

With credit to Marco Rubio for first making the small hands/penis size correlation, the differential diagnosis would be short-dick/nasty-prick disease. In my humble opinion, this condition is virtually untreatable. Vladimir Putin could have the photos necessary for a definitive diagnosis.

Robert McBride, Thornhill

Obama's legacy

Re On Trump's Big Day I'm Thinking Of MLK, by Gary Freeman (NOW, January 12-18).

I've been around since the second term of the Eisenhower administration, and I would put Barack Obama among the finest leaders the United States has had. Let us not forget the eight years Obama served in the White House. We shall not see his equal in our lifetime.

David Booth, Agincourt