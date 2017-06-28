It's the Cold War, part 2: Reader love and hate

Cold War, part 2

Re Nuclear Shift by Judith Deutsch (NOW, June 15-21). I unearthed some old VHS tapes to be recycled, but one caught my eye – If You Love This Planet, an old NFB film based on a lecture given by Dr. Helen Caldicott, a prominent anti-nuclear voice.

It is well worth watching to get a graphic reality check on what damage nuclear bombs will cause in the world. It is a passionate plea from the past to come to our senses – again.

I see the NFB has uploaded it to YouTube and that Caldicott has continued her work on Fukushima, though it hasn’t gotten much traction. I for one am glad to discover she is still at it.

Tan Krupanszky, Toronto

Singin’ the Cadillac blues

With the Cadillac Lounge set to close (NOW, June 26), it seems like the Toronto music scene has reached a crossroads. And it’s not clear if the good guys can win, or even who the good guys are any more.

Lonely Vagabond, Toronto

Unity Festival versus Pride

Re The Unity Festival For LGBTQ Police Officers Is A Bad Idea (NOW, June 13). Michelle Da Silva is fooling herself if she thinks that Pride Toronto represents the LGBTQ communities. Let’s stop categorizing human beings and speaking in broad strokes. It’s very sad that certain individuals think yelling and bullying others is actually considered activism.

A black T-shirt on someone who is raising their fist in the air makes me feel uncomfortable. Is that a uniform? Are we really talking about uniforms or actions of others? I truly hope it is not a raised fist or badge that brings about change, but all of us, together.

Brian Goodman, Toronto

Pink-washing Pride?

Re the Olivia Nuamah interview and Pride Redefined (NOW, June 22-28). Nowhere in this coverage is there any reference to Pride Toronto’s participation in the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs’ (CIJA) Shabbat dinner service on June 16 at 519 Church. It’s been portrayed as a “religious” and not a “political” event, but anyone who knows anything about CIJA recognizes this event for what it is: “pink-washing.”

Ted Turner, Toronto

Marc Emery doesn’t speak for me

Re Did Marc Emery’s Trans Crack Just Trump Donald Trump? (NOW, June 21). I am a member of the LGBTQ community and a cannabis user, and Marc Emery doesn’t speak for me. We speak for ourselves. His actions bring us all down, so stop defending him, people. Guys like Emery are fickle, too extreme and make enemies instead of alliances. That’s not what we need to keep pushing forward.

Michael MacDonald, From nowtoronto.com

London calling

It may seem petty, but a recent Tipsheet entry (NOW, June 8-14) states that Angels In America has just been revived in London’s West End. The National Theatre is not in the West End. The theatre complex is in London’s South Bank.

Clifford Chan, Toronto

Performers see bad audience members, too

I worked on the Second City Mainstage for two years, eight shows a week, and can attest to the behaviour Glenn Sumi describes in How Theatres Deal With Idiotic Audience Members (NOW, May 22).

It’s very distracting to performers. We notice it, we see it, we hate it. We talk about it backstage.

Worried about your babysitter? Leave. Phone light set to dim? We can still see the glow of your face in a sea of darkness. Making a quiet comment? We can hear you.

The fact that you paid is no reason to contribute to the show going poorly. All the other audience members not using their phones also paid.

The actors want to give the audience their best, and bad behaviour prevents us from doing that.

Kyle Dooley, From nowtoronto.com