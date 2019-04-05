Letters To The Editor | The surprising life of cormorants

× Expand Garth Riley

The surprising life of cormorants

We want to express how much we enjoyed Zach Ruiter’s essay Killing Cormorants (NOW, March 14-20).

When we biked the path on Leslie Street Spit last summer, we were enchanted by the sheer number of beautiful cormorants that make their home on that modest slice of land.

Ruiter did a great job conveying both the intricate connections humans have with cormorants, a species with a surprising niche in art and literary history, and how prejudice against cormorants is inseparable from humankind’s will to dominate nature. Please print more wonderful environmental essays like Ruiter’s!

Troy and Joy Vettese, Brooklyn, NY

Beyond anti-Semitism

Michael Coren advises that the NDP have a “reasoned and sensitive discussion of Israel and Palestine” (NOW, March 7-13).

The conflation of anti-Semitism and criticism of Israel repeatedly rears its head in the West, as if our democracies are themselves purveyors of anti-racism and human rights.

Let’s remember that Canada aligns with right-wing governments all over the world, including most recently in Brazil. Israel’s racism preceded its statehood in 1948. Even its labour unions and highly touted socialized communities (kibbutzim) have barred Palestinians. Beyond focusing on anti-Semitism, people need to overturn the pervasive racism perpetrated by liberal democracies at home and abroad.

Judith Deutsch, Toronto

From Christchurch to Pittsburgh

Marnie Fienberg’s article on the Christchurch mosque shooting draws parallels with last fall’s attack on the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh (NOW, March 21-27). America sells guns like they are chocolate bars. Maybe if America nationalized companies that make firearms – and set a higher price for firearms and ammunition – fewer guns would be purchased, which might help keep them out of the wrong hands.

Randall Jeffrey Pancer, Toronto

Lifestyles of the rich and conservative

Re What Does Doug Ford Have Against The Poor? (NOW Online, March 16).

Conservatives conserve nothing but the lifestyles of the wealthy.

Making the live of a poor person, or child of a “minority,” better is somehow seen as taking away opportunities from them.

“Conservaterrorism” is the flavour of the next three years in Ontario. Thanks a lot to non-voters, cynics and those otherwise inclined to sit back and watch the world burn.

Marc Pleau, From nowtoronto.com

Basic income options

What the Ford government giveth with one hand is taken away with the other hand. Are there not other options to keep Ontario’s Basic Income Pilot project going? Cancelling it seems like a bad idea. How to ruin someone’s life after handing them a lifeline.

Jennifer Steel, From nowtoronto.com

More SNC-Lavalin questions

Re The SNC Lavalin Affair: Scandal Vs. Spectacle by Susan J. Wright (NOW, March 14-20).

Anybody want to explain why any Canadian on the left or the right would care that a construction company had to bribe a corrupt, evil, dictatorship in Africa in order to get the contract? Why has this been an issue in the first place?

Dan Rogers, From nowtoronto.com

Would Butts have moved on?

Seriously. Susan J. Wright doesn’t believe that interventions by the Prime Minister’s Office on the SNC-Lavalin were politically motivated? Does she also believe that if Jody Wilson-Raybould consulted outside legal counsel and they came to the same conclusion not to grant the company a deferred prosecution agreement that the PM’s principal secretary, Gerald Butts, would have moved on?

Kathy McCormack, From nowtoronto.com

Blown away by Savage love

I’m writing to express how impressed I was with Dan Savage’s Sins Of The Grandfather (NOW, March 14-20). His responses are always informative, well written and often quite funny. But this one blew me away. He dedicated the whole piece to this one serious family question. His concern for letter writer W.O.E. is palpable. You can feel the care and empathy come through his words. Amazing job! I hope W.O.E is strengthened by his advice and support.

C. McLeod, From nowtoronto.com