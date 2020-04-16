How Canada's big banks can really help homeowners

Banking on big banks

The response of the major banks to the COVID-19 crisis has been reprehensible, to say the least. Their so-called philanthropic outreach of mortgage deferral (NOW Online, April 11) is actually a cash grab.

The act of deferring a mortgage for up to 6 months will actually increase the mortgage interest as it compounds each month, resulting in higher debt.

If the banks really want to help out homeowners, then freeze mortgage payments for 3 months. This will only add on 3 months to a 25-year mortgage and marginally affect any bank profits.

Adrian Heaps

From nowtoronto.com

War on coronavirus is more than just metaphorical

George Elliott Clarke asks us in his essay to “Consider the U.S. hospital ships sent now to New York and California,” (NOW Online, April 11).

This war footing to stop the coronavirus is more than metaphorical. Consider the US warships sent recently towards Venezuela on the precept of stopping that country from exerting “narco-terrorism” against the U.S., even while the DEA’s own stats show 94 per cent of cocaine in the US comes from nowhere near Venezuela.

While suffering U.S. and Canadian sanctions, Venezuela’s recent appeal for a $5-billion emergency loan to import medical supplies to fight the pandemic was rejected by the IMF.

Eric Mills

From nowtoronto.com

Pandemic PR needs more punch

Not respecting physical distancing is exactly like having unprotected sex or drinking and driving. Authorities must communicate the physical distancing measure with more punch. Tagging the measure on to already existing public health campaigns might help to get the message across. Especially with young adults.

Charles-Antoine Rouyer

Toronto

Residential construction essentials

Re Councillors Question Why Residential Construction Is Essential (NOW Online, April 12). My house is in a state of substantial renovation. I would love to be able to work from home and protect myself from this pandemic. However, I am in serious fear of defaulting on my construction loan if this project runs too long.

My family and I are in a dire position, where we could easily lose everything we own. So I am afraid of the virus, but I am also in fear of going bankrupt. My crew is doing everything we can to stay safe and respect our neighbours, and continue working.

This is why the premier left residential construction on the list of the essential services, there are thousands of other families in this position.

Jesse Sargent

Toronto

Coronavirus chain reaction

Neighbours of ours are moving into their new condo at the end of May. They have sold their current residence so have no choice. The family moving into their residence are leaving their current residence as another family is moving into theirs. Do you understand the ramifications if our neighbours cannot move into their condo? You cannot get more essential than that.

Mark Baily

From nowtoronto.com