Coronavirus love letter to a grocery store clerk

× Expand Shoppers line up outside the Maple Leaf Gardens Loblaws, Tuesday March 24, 2020.

Seeing each other differently in the face of scarcity

The last time I visited a grocery store, you were there. I had seen you before, but I did not remember your name. Your face was kind, and we smiled at each other. It was brief and forgettable.

As someone who lives with a naturally psychoactive mind, grocery stores are often battlegrounds for me. I trembled through the checkout line in a daze, clumsily clutching the small number of items I could keep track of in my head. But you stood your ground, asking for points cards, gathering cans of tuna in bags. There were hundreds of them, the customers. They had things in their carts, that many other people could not afford. Sometimes they smiled or chatted, often they proceeded as if moving through a mechanized line. I wish I had had more to say, but in my eagerness to escape the overwhelmingness of a crowded maze, I offered a “thank you” and “have a nice day.” But I mostly remained oblivious to the sacred exchange we engaged in.

It feels different now, knowing what you are exposing yourself to. So that we can have food to eat and soap to clean our hands. You are not paid the same as the physicians identifying and treating the sick. Your recently raised minimum wage was considered a generous reward for work deemed disposable and low risk. Now you are at the heart of a storm, your work considered essential by the state.

I cannot see you now. I have not braved grocery stores for two weeks. Do you still work there? Or have you begun to cough or fill with heat? How do your customers treat you now that things have changed? Do they gaze into your eyes with appreciation for what you have shown up to do? Or do they lean back, fearful of contamination, carefully avoiding your gaze?

Perhaps in the face of scarcity, people like you will be seen differently. The warriors of the frontlines. Perhaps your undervalued life will be glimpsed by many. And people will have more compassion for what it is like to be on the other side of the glass.

Or perhaps this period of scarcity will close us off to each other further. Our eyes barely grazing the stranger behind the cash in recognition of your work on the front lines. But really what I wish I could give you was a fair bonus or immunity.

Carol Krause

Toronto

Taking coronavirus sitting down

I sit down to eat a Tim’s farmer’s breakfast at Woodbine Beach. Though alone, I am told by a City of Toronto employee to move on. The explanation? The benches are part of the park infrastructure and therefore out of bounds. Besides, they haven’t been disinfected.

I bite my tongue and don’t ask if I can sit on the ground next to a tree for fear that I would be told the tree cannot be disinfected.

Geoff Rytell

Toronto

To Doug Ford and back on the other crisis in Ontario

We have been seeing Doug Ford quite regularly now on the evening news (NOW Online, April 13) with a concerned face telling us how he wants us to know everything he knows about the status of COVID-19 in Ontario. He certainly looks sincere, but in the midst of the pandemic in early April, the Ontario Government passed new regulations that amount to a far-reaching assault on Ontario’s protection of air, water, land and wildlife from environmental effects of forestry, mining, energy generation, oil refining, chemical manufacturing and other industries.

Ontarians care about the environment. In the end, it’s all we have.

Douglas Hart

Toronto