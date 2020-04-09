Coronavirus: Essential workers left with little choice

× Expand Nick Lachance

The art of COVID-19 war

Re Already Unemployed Missed In COVID-19 Response (NOW, April 1-8).

My father was a fire warden during the Second World War. Part of his duty was to patrol assigned streets and shout to people to get into their homes immediately to avoid the constant bombing by the German Luftwaffe over England. The Canadian government says that the COVID-19 pandemic is the worst human tragedy facing us since the Second World War. Let’s take a lesson from the volunteers back then.

Martin Moss

This essential worker left with little choice

They tell me I am an essential worker, helping to keep the local and larger community stay afloat during unprecedented times. They say I am needed but that I do not have to work if I do not feel safe. I am also a mother with a child at home, with a husband whose job is, like most, in a precarious flux. I have little choice but to go to work, make money while still possible and plan the best I can for what uncertainties await. But I am not a doctor. I am not a nurse. I am not a pharmacist or even a grocery store worker. I am still here doing what I can.

Maggie Thistle

Coronavirus test dummies

Re Credit Valley Hospital Declares COVID-19 Outbreak (NOW Online, March 31).

I’ve met all the criteria for a COVID-19 test but can’t get one. Ontario health nurses have told me that I’m highly probable and need to self-quarantine but they’re not recording that information. The data from the Ontario Self-Assessment Tool show that 100,000 in Ontario were directed to seek immediate emergency health care and 500,000 of us were highly probable and met all of the criteria for testing. Responsible reporting should be demanded of Ontario health and Health Canada because it is impactful to human behaviour. And the province wonders why the public isn’t taking isolation seriously?

Shelley Spencer

Apology to Toronto’s music community

Re Fiver’s Simone Schmidt On How Music Communities Can Rebuild After COVID-19 (NOW Online, April 1).

Dear Toronto’s Music Community,

I apologize for all the people that took you for granted.

Lonely Vagabond

Toronto

Ontario’s help for kids is not computing

Where is the money, Doug, for my grandkids who don’t have a computer to do online schooling? Now that schools are closed, they need to keep up with the rich kids. Give us our taxpayer money back to buy computers for our children’s future.

Gloria Bergen

The definitive Austen this is not

Norm Wilner writes in his review of Emma. (NOW Online, February 25) that it is a watered-down Austen adaptation. And mentions the movies starring Gwyneth Paltrow, the miniseries starring Kate Beckinsale and of course the “definitive version” starring Alicia Silverstone. What about the 1972 television miniseries with Doran Godwin or the 2009 version with Romola Garai?

Lee Jones

