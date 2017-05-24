Cultural appropriation isn’t always racist: Reader love and hate

Cultural appropriation isn’t always racist

It’s interesting how NOW Magazine gives the moving personal story of Ramona Kiyoshk the headline “Why White Guys Can’t Tell Native Stories” (NOW, May 18-24).

If we followed NOW’s rule, such amazing writers as W.P. Kinsella and James Houston, both of whom wrote fiction from the perspective of an Aboriginal person (i.e., first-person stories), could not have been published, and the world would have lost some beautiful writing that actually sheds light on and helps us better appreciate the experience of Aboriginal peoples.

Cultural appropriation isn’t always racist; in many cases it’s cultural appreciation. And it can help open doors for marginalized peoples.

The spread of Hal Niedzviecki’s face across the page [in the print version of the article] is an obvious act of public shaming.

What is not appropriated?

Arguably, the author of the article appropriates letters from the Greek alphabet; she appropriates the words from England and some of those words were appropriated from other cultures (Teutonic, Romanic).

Paul York, Toronto

White supremacy flip side of appropriation

Re Why White Guys Can’t Tell Native Stories by Ramona Kiyoshk. The roots of the debate about cultural appropriation are found in the origins of Canada as a colonial-settler state and the removal of the Aboriginal peoples and the seizing, occupation and exploitation of their land. The other side of this coin is white supremacy.

Ted Turner, Toronto

Police board protest lost Cole my sympathy

Although I have long respected and admired Michele Landsberg, I do not agree with her criticism of the Star over Desmond Cole (NOW, May 18-24). The Police Services Board was the wrong place to demonstrate when he already had a newspaper column to express his stand.

I’ve heard Cole speak at public events at least three times. I’m an 85-year-old great-grandmother, a member of an affirming United Church and have enjoyed many Pride parades.

Nasty confrontation on Cole’s part is unlikely to gain sympathy for Black Lives Matter–Toronto and, indeed, might well jeopardize co-operation and change attitudes of some.

Shirley Bush, Toronto

On veganism and LGBTQ rights

Letter-writer Cheryl Rutherford criticizes your “big ass steak” cover by asking, “You wouldn’t feature a cover that’s anti-gay, would you?” (NOW, May 18-24).

To compare an image of a steak to anti-LGBTQ imagery is at the very least ridiculous, if not patently offensive.

Being vegan or vegetarian are choices made by humans who by their biology are naturally omnivorous. To equate a picture of meat to a legacy of hatred, bigotry and prejudice toward any group of people shows an incredible lack of sound judgment.

Warwick Learning, Toronto

Animal rights activists are going to get hurt

Re: Are Pigs People, Too? by Zach Ruiter (NOW, May 11-17). Ideas have consequences. It is only a matter of time until a child or teenager, for whatever reason, is inspired to imitate animal rights activists like Anita Krajnc and gets run over by a truck!

Paul Cerar, Toronto

Popcorn chompers give me panic attack

Re Audience Asshats by Glenn Sumi (NOW, May 18-24). Add crass-cruncher to Sumi’s list of annoying theatregoers. I love popcorn like everyone else, but the thundering kernel-chompers at Hot Docs gave me panic attacks. Every film should have a public service announcement reminding patrons to stash their phones and shut the hell up.

Toby Glanville, Toronto

Brunswick House’s legacy deftly revealed

Richard Longley’s Bringing Down The Brunswick House (NOW, May 18-24) was nutritious to read.

Covering the history of a Toronto locale that many of us saw mostly as a low-grade party spot, Longley used insight and humour to reveal Ye Olde Brunswick House as a place of legacy.

Highlighting everything from the establishment’s operation under provincial temperance laws to its showcase of many great musicians to its time as a university dive, Longley helped us understand a landmark that shall not be forgotten, warts and all.

James Burt, Toronto

Tokyo Smoke screen

Re Bong Blowback, by Kieran Delamont (NOW, May 11-17). Our business has had a loose association with Tokyo Smoke for some time now. They are self-focused, arrogant assholes. Their $13,000 bong PR disaster was deserved. They have no understanding of any of their core businesses: their coffee is not good, their clothing a non-starter, and they clearly have no clue about cannabis culture.

Antoine Beets, Toronto

Human rights case bad news for renters

Re Rights Case A Test Of Faith by Len Rudner (NOW, May 11-17). No doubt, the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario was salivating at the prospect of a case like this. After its decision against a Brampton landlord over religious accommodation involving a Muslim couple, it would be interesting to see statistics on the number of available rental units in Ontario, especially in Brampton. I’m pretty sure some landlords will just decide to take their rental units off the market to avoid any hassles.

David Honigsberg, Toronto