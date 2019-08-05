Toronto backpedals on bike plan

× Expand Martin Reis Bloor bike lane pilot project was repackaged into a bite-sized proposal that even bicycle-fearing council could accept.

What’s the holdup on bike infrastructure?

Regarding Cycling Advocates Eye Big, Bold Changes On Bloor (NOW Online, July 15). It’s remarkable how slow progress is for this cheap, healthy and environmentally friendly mode of transportation. Even projects with previous support and in official city bike plans seem to require lengthy study.

Church to Sherbourne is an obvious gap to remedy in Toronto’s major east-west bike route on Bloor. Another example is Palmerston. It’s part of the city’s bike plan. A contra (reverse direction) lane south of Bloor would create a southbound bike route to Queen. Yet year after year it doesn’t happen. What’s the problem?

Eric Mills, From nowtoronto.com

One thing for which Ford can’t be criticized

Regarding Ford Makes His Summer Getaway (NOW, July 18-24). Miroslaw Surma, the father of Etobicoke MPP Kinga Surma, is not the recipient of public appointments like the friends of Doug Ford’s former chief of staff Dean French. Surma is on ministerial staff and ministers are free to hire whomever they like. If they are not qualified, then the minister is going to wear it. There are plenty of things for which the premier can be criticized. Surma’s hiring isn’t one of them.

David Reville, Etobicoke

NDP nomination an eye-opener

Matt Fodor’s article on the June 23 Parkdale-High Park NDP nomination meeting was an eye-opener (NOW, July 18-24). What’s more troubling than anything is the denial on the part of the party’s functionaries.

Denying that racism exists is a symptom of white supremacy, white privilege and entitlement.

Simple solutions are at hand. Elections Canada, or a neutral party, could take over the voting process to ensure fairness in future nomination battles.

Paul Taylor is the nominee for the riding. He is Black and gay. But that has nothing to do with the voting process.

Myles Hoenig, From nowtoronto.com

The best the NDP can hope for

Why Jagmeet Singh Still Represents Hope For Racialized Voters by Laura Nguyen (NOW Online, July 22).

The best the NDP can hope for this election is that they can retain official party status, and that is looking less and less likely.

It is time the NDP considers entering merger talks with the Liberals. A vote for the NDP will not get you an NDP government, but it might get you a Conservative one.

Michael Ryan Moriarty, From nowtoronto.com

Doubling down on the Fringe

I read your article Fringe Fest 2019: What To See, What To Skip (NOW Online, July 18).

Being reviewed is part of the business, and if your critics didn’t enjoy a show it’s fair for you to publish that, but the Fringe is full of ground-level artists who are often taking a huge financial risk to present their work. Telling your audience to flat out skip these shows feels like an attack.

Your reviews have a lot of influence, and telling people not to see these shows, rather than presenting a review and letting the public make their own choice, has just taken a lot of money out of these artists’ pockets.

I’m not sure what you felt you had to gain by including this section. It’s mean-spirited at best.

Please, continue to highlight great work happening in the theatre community, but there’s no need to double down on negativity, especially at such a grassroots level where success is hard enough to come by on its own.

Cameron Wylie, From nowtoronto.com

NOW's former food writer worked for Jagger

I wanted to share with you a story from the Montreal Gazette about the death of former NOW food writer Byron Ayanoglu.

A playwright, cookbook author, novelist, documentary maker and travel writer, Ayanoglu catered for film shoots and even served as Mick Jagger’s personal chef.

Charles Braive, From nowtoronto.com

A toast to Great Lakes Brewery

I cannot comprehend why Great Lakes Brewery did not make your list of Toronto’s Top 25 Best Breweries (NOW, July 18-24). It’s one of the city’s oldest – and arguably one of its best – craft breweries.

Bill Nicholson, From nowtoronto.com