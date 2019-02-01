Letters To The Editor | January 24-30, 2019: Why is Doug Ford trying to sabotage legalization?

× Expand Enzo DiMatteo

Doug Ford’s reefer madness

I have also come to the conclusion that Doug Ford is trying to sabotage the pot industry in Ontario, but what I don’t get is why? (NOW, January 17-23). Why would he not want the tax revenue from this growth industry (especially since, by one estimate, his boneheaded moves have so far cost the province about $22 million in lost revenue since he took over)? Why would he change his plans at the last minute? What would be his motivation?

Carolyn Dallman Downes, From nowtoronto.com

Ford sets stage for legal weed to fail

Why would the Ford government want legalization to fail? So cops have a reason to keep wasting time busting people; so the government can keep stigmatizing cannabis users and appear tough on crime; so they can hang the whole mess around Justin Trudeau in the new federal election.

To be fair, the feds have shat the bed to Trainspotting proportions by not licensing far more growers and not allowing the small players into the game.

That’s what has set the stage for provinces to regulate as they see fit, and blame the whole thing on someone else.

Russell Barth, From nowtoronto.com

An apology on behalf of humanity

Regarding Trans Scars by Jordan Renae Thorne (NOW, January 17-23). I feel compelled to say something to Thorne about the reprehensible situation he found himself in. It is this: I apologize to you on behalf of humanity. Your experience with transphobia affirms that education and professional experience are no guarantee of human evolvement.

I wish many blessings for you, Jordan, as you travel forward on your path. Leave them behind, these others who would deny your identity. They have much work to do.

Sally Hunter, Toronto

Pipelines versus water

I read with interest your articles on Indigenous protests in British Columbia against the TransCanada’s GasLink pipeline (NOW, January 17-23).

The Trudeau government has made a good-faith effort to reset the relationship with Indigenous people. It’s a complex file. Getting oil and natural gas to world markets is very important to the Canadian economy, and impoverished Indigenous communities can definitely benefit.

Let’s forget about pipelines for a moment and think about water. Nothing spells the failure of government policy and Indigenous self-government more than the fact that there are still many communities without fresh water.

Let’s stop having this overly emotional response to the problems of Indigenous people in this country.

Andrew van Velzen, Toronto

Time Canada opens up to First Nations

Regarding Whose Land Is It Anyway? Hopefully Canada can grow up – not only by meeting the letter of its written laws but by acting in good faith with Indigenous peoples, and not just propping up the so-called honour of the Crown. Let’s open up to what there is to be learned from older cultures that think more in terms of generations than quarterly profits. That would be a fine thing, indeed.

Darryl R. Taylor, From nowtoronto.com

Extradition process needs reform

Many Canadians won’t remember Palestinian-Canadian Hassan Diab. He was extradited to France in 2011 over his alleged involvement in a 1980 bombing outside a synagogue, on evidence that would not have passed muster in a Canadian court. But the judge said that the rules of extradition gave him no choice. Diab spent three years in pre-trial custody. The charges against him were withdrawn in January 2018.

You’d think the government would have cleaned up its act and reformed our extradition process so that this kind of injustice would not happen again. Nope. Maybe they just couldn’t be bothered.

Now two Canadians have been imprisoned in China in what looks like retaliation over the arrest in Canada of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou.

Elizabeth Block, Toronto