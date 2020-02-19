Doug Ford's Ontario Line a disaster in the making

× Expand Niloo138 Getty Images/iStockphoto 457033745 Subway sign

Doug Ford’s runaway Ontario Line

The Ontario Line (NOW, February 6-13) is another disaster in the making, the latest in a long line of transit failures. Doug Ford’s plan is purely politically motivated, poorly planned and being rushed through, awkwardly piggybacking on the original Relief Line proposal, with no regard for the actual needs of a future livable Toronto. In the end, the people responsible for this will not be held accountable, again very typical.

Ronald Huybrechts, From nowtoronto.com

Looking for cover in Leslieville

On Doug Ford’s Ontario Line by Steve Munro. Did anyone raise the possibility of enclosing the tracks in Leslieville in some sort of shell? Admittedly, burying the whole corridor would be better, but much more expensive and disruptive.

Alex Laney, From nowtoronto.com

Inspiring Black Futures

Wow. Thank you for your cover package on Black Futures (NOW, January 30 - February 5). It’s inspiring.

Dion Downs, From nowtoronto.com

Off-the-wall on Bombshell

Susan G. Cole misses the point entirely on her totally off-the-wall review of Bombshell (NOW Online, February 5). She never once mentions the fact that what happens in the movie really kicked off the #MeToo movement. The movie did not make it in part because media in today’s world is being controlled by corporate conservative billionaires.

Fox is a huge part of the right-wing media spin machine. The fact that Rush Limbaugh recently received the U.S. Medal of Freedom should send chills down our spines.

Warren Brubacher, Toronto

Will DNC allow Bernie Sanders to win?

Although Bernie Sanders is fiscally progressive as well as liberal on major social issues (NOW Online, February 10), I doubt he’ll be allowed to succeed in winning the Democratic nomination. After all, the 2016 Democratic National Convention saw DNC decision-makers back establishment-forwarded Hillary Clinton.

Frank Sterle Jr., From nowtoronto.com

Security Council insecurities

Heaven help global peace and security and Indigenous rights should PM Justin Trudeau score his coveted seat on the UN Security Council.

There’s no difference between Brazil’s current president, Jain Bolsonaro, who is determined to dismiss and displace Indigenous peoples, and our current prime minister.

Cate Stoker, From nowtoronto.com

No “why” in this violent aftermath

I still don’t know his name. He complimented me on my earrings, which I had made.

“Are you Oji-Cree?”

I smiled. “No, just Oji.”

He frowned briefly, then also smiled. We both laughed.

He was shot to death a week later, outside a bar down the street from the one we were at. I wasn’t out on that other night and had decided to go home after the beading circle. I could have been outside, also having a cigarette. A few feet away. Or, we might have smoked together if he’d chosen a different bar.

Might have. Could have.

I don’t know why, and it doesn’t really matter. What does is that my neighbourhood has been traumatized in a way that’s hard to come back from. I don’t want to see that happen. Because he matters.

He has people who loved him, and love him still. He has family, who also matter.

I’m finding it hard to go out. Because I see him. Not visions; memories. The clearest one is us giving each other the peace sign across the room. He’d just bought me a beer. He was smiling. Someone will tell me his name. I’ll remember that, too.

Mikki Schell, Toronto