Transit City’s missing link

Regarding David Miller’s article on Doug Ford’s subway takeover (NOW, April 4-10). The only thing missing from the Transit City rail network proposed by Miller when he was mayor was a high-speed line across Toronto.

Transit City was great at covering the city, but not at necessarily getting across in any kind of comparable time with cars.

For example, the Eglinton Crosstown will be great for local service, but will it improve longer-distance travel? That said, Transit City is much more affordable than anything the Ford government is proposing.

Alex Laney, From nowtoronto.com

A subway disaster waiting to happen

Doug Ford’s subway proposal is a damn disaster waiting to happen. The takeover is only going to ruin everything the city and Metrolinx already have planned, this includes the future Finch West and Eglinton East LRT lines.

Brian Collinge, From nowtoronto.com

Rape crisis cuts and a crumpled $5 bill

Re Doug Ford’s True #MeToo Colours by Kathleen Finlay (NOW, April 4-10) Let’s not forget that the Ford government also cut funds promised to rape crisis centres. Someone raising money for the Toronto Rape Crisis Centre bumped into Doug Ford and asked him if he could donate. He handed them a crumpled $5 bill (NOW Online, April 2). Defending women with his life, indeed.

Stephanie Evergreen, Toronto

Nestlé going with the flow on water-takings

Re Nestlé Taps Water Fears (NOW, April 4-10). This story suggests a real bias. Nestlé is seeking to tap deep into aquifers to ostensibly preclude near-aquifer depletion. As for the other questions raised in this article, Ontario regulations when it comes to water-takings just might be better than France’s. For example, surface water-taking is limited to a certain percentage of flow.

Moreover, the monitoring of aquifer extraction is supposed to ensure – yes, a weak phrase – that pumping does not exceed natural infiltration.

Catherine Vale, From nowtoronto.com

Getting a handle on hate

Re Down The Hate Rabbit Hole (NOW, March 28-April 3). When it comes to the law in Canada, I do not feel the need to add “phobic” after specific groups, cultures or religions. As it stands, four specific offences are listed as hate propaganda offences or hate crimes in the Criminal Code: advocating genocide, public incitement of hatred, wilful promotion of hatred and mischief motivated by hate in relation to religious property.

Dee C. Burns, East York

Understanding the “nation state”

Letter writers Judith Deutsch (NOW, March 28-April 3) and Francisco Suarez (NOW, April 4-10) criticize Israel’s policies towards Palestinians while failing to make any reference to the fact that in 1941, seven years before Israel became a state, the leader of the Palestinians, the Mufti of Jerusalem, met with Adolph Hitler in Germany. Talks included a plan to build concentration camps inside Palestine.

The recent “nation state” law certainly does not deny all rights to non-Jews. Israeli Arabs enjoy full freedoms in Israel. They participate in government, are judges, doctors, teachers etc. The purpose of this law is to reinforce the special status of Jews primarily on matters of immigration and national character; ensuring that Israel, a small country, remains a refuge for Jews experiencing persecution in other countries.

Christians, Jews and Yazidis as well as members of other religions and certain Muslim sects currently do not enjoy full rights in most Islamic countries. The vast majority of Jews (many from ancient communities) have already fled. The numbers of Christians and other groups are also declining rapidly.

Peter Davis, Toronto

Will Israel critics boycott the moon?

Michael Coren’s last column on the NDP and Israeli politics (NOW, March 7-13) has generated several of the same old, same old, negative and angry self-righteous letters (Yves Engler, Ian Scott, Judith Deutsch and Francisco Suarez – did I leave anyone out?)

With that in mind, the most recent news is that Israel’s explorer spacecraft Beresheet (Hebrew for Genesis), has completed maneuvers to move in the moon’s orbit for a scheduled landing in the Sea of Serenity on April 11, after being launched on February 22.

If successful, Israel will join the United States, the former Soviet Union and China as countries that have carried out controlled soft landings on the moon. This great news must be causing severe anxiety amongst the anti-Israel folks world-wide.

Although, Beresheet’s mission is purely scientific, one of its tasks will be (The horror! The horror!) to plant the Israeli flag on the moon.

But alas, all is not lost. Beresheet’s landing will be met by hundreds of sign-carrying protesters that are now converging on the town of Moon, South Dakota!

David Honigsberg, Toronto