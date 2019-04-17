Letters To The Editor: Toronto is living in a bubble on homelessness

× Expand Paul Salvatori

Cone of silence on homelessness

Re Living In A Bubble (NOW, April 11-17). Writer Peter Biesterfeld describes the heated geodesic domes used for Dinner With A View under the Gardiner as “each an illuminated ‘living biosphere,’ sit like intergalactic pods waiting for lift-off....” I don’t think so. The pictures I saw of these heated glass bubbles make them look more like cones of silence.

David Honigsberg, Toronto

Distractions under the Gardiner

Regarding Dinner With A View. The bigger question is who the hell would want to dine under an expressway? These lame attempts to beautify what is fundamentally an ugly structure are a testament to the lack of political will in this city to tear the damn thing down and build something that is more attractive.

Kris Kennedy, From nowtoronto.com

No downtown relief in Ford transit plan

Unsurprisingly, Premier Doug Ford’s government has abruptly turned upside-down a lot of transit planning (NOW, April 4-10) that’s already underway, and proclaimed a set of new projects.

What has been getting the most ink is Ford’s Ontario Line, which is proposed to reach Ontario Place, piggybacking on the core work already done by the city on the Downtown Relief Line.

There is zero doubt that relief is needed: it’s decades overdue. But having a grander plan isn’t necessarily what’s needed. Getting something started before the Eglinton Crosstown opens should be a priority.

Hamish Wilson, Toronto

Former TTC chief up to old tricks in NYC?

I recently came across your article from some years ago regarding former TTC head Andy Byford and the hiring of an outside company to clean transit vehicles in Toronto.

Well, he is now in NYC and is trying to do the same thing. We will not let him put our jobs on the chopping block. We are cleaners for the largest transit company in NYC. Byford is trying to take away our livelihoods.

Audrey Chapman, New York City

OSPCA not the villain in this story

Re The Scary State Of Animal Cruelty In Ontario by Brett Tryon (NOW Online, April 14).

So a farmer sues the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (OSPCA) and the court rules that the organization is not constitutionally entitled to enforce the laws as they are a charity.

Suddenly it is the OSPCA’s fault for saying, ‘Okay, we will obey the law,” and deciding to turn the responsibility over to the province? Meanwhile, the Ford government has done bupkis – just buck-a-beer and tormenting our kids.

Jackie Ramo, from Facebook

Animal welfare in a dangerous state

While I don’t support the OSPCA, this entire situation has just thrown the animals of this province into a dangerous state of limbo. Yes, the OSPCA is a mess and should never have been given control over enforcement, but leaving the welfare of the animals in this precarious in-between is not in their best interest either. The resulting behaviour of the OSPCA in this matter has certainly proven that they prioritize their own agenda over the welfare of animals.

Vanessa Sarges, from Facebook

Fake news warning on vaccinations

As a physician, I’m becoming increasingly worried about misinformation in the news and on social media about vaccinations.

In medical school, doctors are taught to “do no harm,” which makes it hard for us to live up to our professional responsibility when we see people choosing not to get vaccinated because of fake news.

The facts are clear – since the introduction of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, there’s been a 99 per cent reduction in cases.

And since Canada introduced the polio vaccine, the disease has been eradicated.

In Ontario, we’ve forgotten how quickly and easily these diseases can spread and how devastating they can be.

And we all need to get vaccinated if we can, because “herd immunity” matters.

Herd immunity is like building a wall to keep illness at bay, and each person who gets vaccinated is another brick in that wall.

Dr. Joyce Cheung, Toronto