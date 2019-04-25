Letters To The Editor: Most Islamophobes aren't bad people – they're just being misled

× Expand Tanja-Tiziana In Canada, the idea that right-wing extremism poses a danger is mocked, despite the 2017 mosque shooting in Quebec City and last year’s van rampage in Toronto.

Friends and foes on Islamophobia

Regarding Canada, Your Islamophobia Is Showing by Ishmael N. Daro (NOW, April 18-24).

The far-right is strategizing and exploiting existing fears and it’s working very well for them, but I would bet many of the people falling into this thinking aren’t bad people. They’re just misled and uneducated in the ways that matter here, and don’t fully understand the effect of these ideas, opinions and words. I’ve seen this first-hand with my own friends.

Wendy Hydra, From Facebook

Canada’s right repeats itself

Do people not read history books anymore? The right in Canada is saying the same thing that was said with the mass immigration of the Catholic Irish the Italians more than 80 years ago. Within two generations, these groups were all Canadians consuming products en masse. And around we go again.

Kim McKnight-Burton, From Facebook

Anti-Muslim views prevalent in corporate culture

Regarding Barbara J. Perry’s article on the rise of right-wing extremism in Canada (NOW, April 18-24). There are many in toxic corporate culture who subscribe to degenerate beliefs espoused by extremists on the right. You will find them in IT, police and military, in the government, etc. It is more prevalent than we think.

S. Sacha Das, From Facebook

Peterson vs Žižek missing the lobster

Thanks so much for John Semley’s very nice (and overall balanced) review of the Jordan Peterson versus Slavoj Žižek debate at the Sony Centre (NOW Online, April 20). Obviously Semley liked Žižek’s shtick much more than Peterson’s, but you failed to mention Žižek’s lobster critique, which Peterson ignored.

You also did not mention Peterson’s response to Žižek’s post-modernist neo-Marxist critique, which is unfortunate.

Žižek is a philosopher and Peterson is a clinical psychologist, but it is not clear why Semley needs to denigrate Peterson because of that. After all, Žižek is also known for the leaps he often takes in his reasoning, which seem to weaken with contradictions and not strengthen his theses.

Certainly Hegel is also known for the same kind of contradictory opinions, and when that happens, cherry-picking occurs to conform to just about anything.

Steve Agnew, nowtoronto.com

Peterson debate not so revolutionary

I agree with John Semley that Slavoj Žižek seemed more informed than Jordan Peterson, but I didn’t see him actually offer any real defense of Marxism. He actually praised economic capitalism under an authoritarian regime. And that’s what actually turned the event into a friendly discussion instead of a debate.

You can’t objectively test someone’s ideas without pushing them. Peterson’s oversimplified approach was a sincere attempt to reach a conclusion.

His question about the existence of any alternative offered by Žižek was left unanswered, in my opinion. They both agreed about the need to dismiss the simplified oppressor vs oppressed narrative that seems to be against the necessity they both see for revolutionary change in society.

Luay A. Alniser, nowtoronto.com

Jason Kenney contradictions

Regarding Jason Kenney’s Alberta election win (NOW Online, April 16). I’ve always found Kenney’s position on abortion rather amusing considering this is a man who has never had a kid himself, never been married and was reportedly a virgin into at least his 30s.

There is something hilarious about this man and what he represents, but the notion that he alone is some sort of panacea of what ails Alberta is ludicrous.

To build pipelines requires federal will to make it happen and so this clown may start wars with BC or Quebec and Ottawa but how will that get him beyond the rhetoric?

The author is right about one thing though – that Alberta needs to start getting serious about diversifying its economy. It seems that when the good times roll, and the cash along with it to the treasury, there is never any serious discussion about what happens when that resource runs out or demand lessens. In the bust cycles, it’s always about assigning blame elsewhere. It’s also high time the province starts getting serious about a sales tax if it wants to avoid huge deficits and the cycle of massive spending followed by massive cuts to balance the books.

Kris Kennedy, nowtoronto.com

Wilson-Raybould affair recalls bribery case

I find a parallel in the controversy surrounding Jody Wilson-Raybould, an Indigenous leader who was demoted as justice minister and attorney general over the SNC-Lavalin affair, and Guy Favreau.

The former Quebec justice minister and attorney general was forced to resign in 1965 over his handling of the so-called Rivard Affair, the case of a drug smuggler who escaped from a Montreal prison amid allegations of bribery. Both demotions were unwarranted. Sadly, Mr. Favreau died a broken man at the age of only 50.

Jacob Mendlovic, Toronto