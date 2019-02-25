× Expand Flickr.com/Jeremy Brooks For people on social assistance, election issues look a lot different.

John Tory is nowhere on homelessness

What the hell does John Tory know about homelessness? (NOW Online, February 10) Sure, some choose to be on the street for any number of reasons but you only have to ride the subway in this town to see individuals with obvious mental issues going back and forth because they have nowhere else to go.

The stress of homelessness contributes to mental health issues. What is particularly odious is that Tory campaigned against turning some city properties over to affordable housing.

Seems that Tory thinks this problem will magically disappear on its own and since warmer weather is on the horizon in a couple months; the dire circumstances won’t be so prevalent as they are this time of year.

Those that voted for this man did so because he was the least offensive of all the choices Toronto voters have had. But to be honest, he is no leader and fundamentally has no solutions.

Kris Kennedy, From nowtoronto.com

Passing judgment on poor people

As long as we still have people in power who blame the poor for being poor, very little will be done. People need to organize and start to strategically vote. That doesn’t take money and it is all we have to make poverty and affordable housing a political issue. In my job, I constantly hear people dismissing the issue as the fault of the individual. Better hope there ain’t no judgment day, big bellies.

Cy Chapman, From nowtoronto.com

What happened to compassion, Toronto?

Do Torontonians honestly think that homeless people want to be where they are? If you answer “yes,” then you have no compassion for anyone but yourself. It makes me wonder: if the shoe was on the other foot, what the hell would people do? The government has to start moving their asses, and help people. It’s not just single men who are homeless. Mothers with young children and single women are on the street as well. We were always taught to help others if we can. What happened?

Rita Lafee Olexuik Davey, From nowtoronto.com

People of colour don’t have luxury of being white

Let’s get our language clear.

Carding is not about random stops by police. That would result in just as many whites stopped by police as Blacks and South Asians.

Carding is about arbitrary stops by police.

What letter-writer Michael Provost experienced are targeted stops (NOW February 7-13).

He can avoid them by jumping out of his car and onto public transit. Visible minorities don’t have the luxury of hopping out of their skins to avoid carding.

Raymond Li, Toronto

Being clear on crystal meth

Gays have used crystal meth for decades (NOW, February 7-13). It’s no more destructive than alcohol abuse.

In fact, I’ve seen more misery brought about by booze then I have meth.

Like any substance, meth will ruin you if you let it. If you don’t sleep, don’t eat and don’t bathe, your body will become a wasted mess. And your mind will go off the deep end.

I will say that meth has been known to bring mental health conditions in some people to the surface in a big way. But there are many users who have jobs, run businesses and maintain a happy life – and are healthy doing so.

John Norton, From nowtoronto.com

Meat eaters are not the villains

Letter-writer Maeghan Laws advocates plant-based diets and a book called How Not To Die for meat eaters (NOW, February 7-13).

My health declined rapidly over the months I spent, first as a vegetarian and then a vegan. My last attempt ended abruptly after my health-care team, a medical doctor and a dietician, called me in to tell me, “You need to start eating meat again. Tonight.” I also catch my own fish and will soon hunt my own red meat to keep on keeping on. I hope to keep goats in the distant future for both dairy and meat.

Meat eaters are not villains. So, how not to die? I plan to thrive and let thrive.

Emily Balon, Toronto

More vegan misconceptions

Helen Armstrong is against the silencing of those who eat meat, and she brings forth her own story of how she needs to eat meat due to a digestive illness, and also “… the reality that many Indigenous peoples are genetically predisposed to thrive on meat and not consume many carbohydrates.”

She also writes that, “High-carbohydrate diets – and veganism is by definition in this category – are also linked to cancer and heart disease.” (NOW January 10-16).

I think that there is a misconception about carbohydrates. Refined carbohydrates (ie: those that have the fibre removed), are not healthy. In order to get enough fibre and nutrients, we need to eat more unrefined carbohydrates, which are part of traditional Indigenous diets.

A vegan diet can either be high in refined carbohydrates, which is not very healthy, or it can be high in unrefined carbohydrates, which would provide the fibre and nutrients people need, provided that they supplement with vitamins B12 and D.

Caterina Lindman, Citizens’ Climate Lobby, Waterloo