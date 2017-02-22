Lack of faith holding Liberty Village back: Reader Love and Hate

Lack of faith holding Liberty Village back

Re: Toronto's New Industrial Revolution: Why Old Buildings Need New Ideas, by Richard Longley (NOW, February 16-22).

Twenty years after the "2 Kings" megablocks were unshackled from antiquated zoning restrictions, in Liberty Village, the hub of "creative industry," the progressive mix of retail, commercial and residential is severely restricted or not permitted at all. So distrustful of developers and the OMB is the city that rather than declaring Liberty Village a "regeneration area," it has created an unappealable zoning designation that labels Liberty Village an "Employment District."

Never mind that "creative industry" wants to locate in mixed-use areas; the city insists that Liberty Village should remain a silo. It's a wonderful place to work. Only a lack of faith prevents it from becoming one of the most exciting office communities in North America.

Robert Eisenberg, York Heritage Properties

Taxing questions at 401 Richmond

Thank you for your article about 401 Richmond. The article was wonderful! It's the "talk" of the building. However, there is one fact we would really like to have corrected. 401 Richmond tenants do pay a reasonable rent increase annually. However, the significant property tax increases between 2013 and 2016 were absorbed by building ownership.

Mel Patenaude, Urbanspace Property Group

City's Herculean effort saving rich from poor

Let's review the city's Herculean effort to balance the budget (NOW, February 16-22): service cuts to low-income people; cost of living tax increase for the rest of us property owners, keeping Toronto taxes at the lowest rates in the whole GTA. So we property owners are having our poorest neighbours subsidize our lifestyles. Someone's making a Herculean effort, but it's not the mayor or council.

Rev. Robin Wardlaw, Glen Rhodes United Church

Shining a light on pot dispensary robberies

Re: Cops Keep Taking Pot Shots, by Kieran Delamont (NOW, February 16-22) Maybe a compromise for marijuana dispensaries in sketchy areas could be to allow them to open between the hours of 9 am and 5 pm. That would safely serve most customers until the city and the feds can get their act together. All the problems seem to happen late in the evening under the cloak of darkness. Sunlight might be the best disinfectant.

Richard Kadziewicz, Scarborough

X-rated comedy not what it's cracked up to be

Glenn Sumi's Funny And Filthy (NOW, February 16-22) article suggests that X-rated comedy is relatively new to mainstream Toronto comedy clubs. I disagree. Shortly after moving to Toronto in the late 1990s, I saw a show at Yuk Yuk's where the emcee asked female audience members in the front row to yell out their names. When they complied, he responded: "Thanks. Now I know what to scream out when I [gratify myself] later tonight." His routine went downhill from there.

Jonathan Kay, Toronto

Birdcage bad?

Re The Best And Worst American Remakes Of Foreign Films (NOW, February 16-22). Regardless of what you think of The Birdcage, the fact that Mike Nichols could make an all-star Hollywood comedy a hit in the AIDS era is amazing.

Could the culture wars of the in-laws be greenlit today? It made Nathan Lane a star and put Gene Hackman in drag, both good things. And if you think it's too camp, have you seen the original?

Dan Cowan, Toronto

Black Lives Matter's credibility gap

Re Is Justin Trudeau A White Supremacist? Maybe, by Shantal Otchere (NOW, February 9). It's difficult for me to find Yusra Khogali of Black Lives Matter-Toronto credible. She's a Muslim woman fighting oppression, but her own faith discriminates against women.

Surely, many Muslim women comply with the restrictive aspects of their religion quite happily and willingly. However, what of the Muslim women who don't have a choice? If they leave the Muslim faith altogether, they become apostates ostracized by their families and communities.

John Kennedy, Toronto

SWM afraid to flirt

Just wanted to say thanks to Michelle da Silva for writing about the sexless situation affecting many millennials out there (NOW, February 9-15). I'm among them and can confirm a lot of what's happening. It's not too much fun out there right now. People are afraid to flirt, for fuck's sake, out of fear it'll hurt or "trigger" someone. That's how it often feels, at least in the straight community.

John Robertson, Toronto