Reader love and hate: Let's be honest about post-Ed's future

Let's be honest about post-Ed's future

Honest Ed's (NOW, February 23-March 1) was the epitome of diversity long before that concept became fashionable or politically expedient.

Plain folk from every ethnic group travelled the maze of this iconic emporium. Most of those people will never be able to visit the proposed "upgraded" area, which will cater primarily to smart-set consumers. Notwithstanding the farewell efforts of the artists, the promise of a diverse future is belied by reality.

John McKellar, Toronto

Nancy Elgie's chilling n-word apologia

The Nancy Elgie story (NOW, February 23-March 1) is a textbook case of what Canadian poet Dionne Brand calls "stupefying innocence." In her selfie exit video, Elgie dismisses centuries of anti-Black oppression. Her choice to confess that saying the "wrong word" is merely "deeply embarrassing" reveals little awareness of how her dehumanizing actions impact the public.

Who is convinced by her tears and lofty, self-centred regret? Elgie's video statement is chilling for its lack of empathy and respect for the Black community.

Will Elgie's disorienting dilemma disrupt the institution as well? All school boards must continually review their practices through an anti-racist lens so that real systemic change can be put into action.

Lisa Guthro, Toronto

Elgie, part 2: left has forgotten real enemy

York Region school trustee Nancy Elgie clearly violated the requirements of her job, and of human decency, when she referred to a parent using the n-word and then denied having done so.

But Elgie also has a lifetime of accomplishments in the realm of equity. Multiple character witnesses have made compelling arguments that this gross error is not reflective of her character. She is, at 82, possibly not as in control of her statements as many of her critics believe. The left has forgotten who's the real enemy.

Let's take a utilitarian perspective on social justice and focus on the people who genuinely damage equity rather than those who symbolize inequity.

Jeremy Murray, Toronto

How to really reduce drug-related fatalities

Re Answer To Canada's Opioid Crisis: Legalize Hard Drugs (NOW, February 23-March 1). Even with regulation, how will legalization of hard drugs save lives? Won't those desperate for a fix seek more powerful drugs on the street as their bodies become desensitized to feeling high? What will reduce loss of life and misery are initiatives that help people "reconnect with their families or complete school," as the article says. Show people a way to live a purposeful life and drug-related fatalities will drop significantly.

Arif Uddin, Toronto

Album reviews on playback

I was very pleased to see the album reviews section return to NOW this week. It is one of the major reasons I read NOW every week. I missed it very much.

Patrick Jenkins, Toronto

( Editor's note: album reviews no longer appear in the print edition every week. A selection will appear in print at the end of each month).

Film coverage feeling squeezed

Would you please give your movie reviews a larger space in your paper, with a larger typeface as well.

Right now the reviews are squeezed into one column with tiny print that's too hard to read. The coloured background makes reading even more difficult.

Matthew Lawrence, Toronto

Trump's travel ban overlooks real state terror

Re Donald Trump's travel ban/restrictions with respect to certain Muslim-majority countries (NOW, February 2-8). What's misguided about the ban is that most of the countries affected have not indulged in any terrorism against the U.S. on its soil.

The real culprits, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, have gotten away scot-free. Saudi Arabia is the ideological fountainhead and chief financial supporter of global terrorism, while Pakistan is the provider of sanctuary (see Osama Bin Laden, Mullah Omar, Hafiz Saeed, et al.).

Saudi Arabia has gotten away with another major infraction - anti-Jewish travel bans, and bans on the books of other religions. Saudi Arabia has conducted this abominable policy for years, without comment and without protests from people, including from Muslims.

Varun Shekhar, Toronto

Liking the new deeper look at enviro news

A quick note to say how much I appreciate the updated deeper news focus for the Ecoholic column. I was a bit nervous when I saw the switch from product reviews, and now it's one of the first pages I turn to when I pick up NOW. Great job!

Vinny Chachra, Toronto