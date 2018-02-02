Letters To The Editor | February 1-7, 2018

× Expand Tanja-Tiziana Vigil for victims of Islamophobic Quebec City mosque shooting, King's College Circle, U of T.

Sad part of hijab “hoax” story

I grew up as a member of a persecuted religious minority. I was marked by the wearing of a little hat. Thus I know how a simple walk to school can become a gauntlet of fear.

Letter-writer Patricia Starr is outraged that Bernie Farber would “defend” an 11-year-old-girl in Hijab Hoax On Who? (NOW, January 25-31) and her brother. In the article Farber simply states that they cried wolf. This is not a defense, merely a statement of fact. Quite rightly he denounces the vicious comments directed at this girl and the ensuing torrent of Islamophobia unleashed upon her religious community. And, yes, he was just as sympathetic to a white, Jewish teenager living in Israel who had phoned in a series of bomb threats to Jewish community centres and synagogues.

Prescribed hair coverings for women are part of all Abrahamic religions. My mother would never have appeared in public without some kind of hair covering as she was an Orthodox Jew. Up until the 15th century, many European women wore wimples (head dresses). Even today this is still required by some orders of nuns.

The sad part of all of this is that almost everyone, including mass media, jumped to erroneous conclusions.

Moses Shuldiner, Toronto

Headine-hungry TV made “hoax” a crisis

Re Bernie Farber on the “hijab hoax.” Was it a brilliantly scripted act, far beyond the imagination of an 11-year-old girl? Or a scene that achieved the intended publicity, inflamed by headline-hungry TV stations?

Dozens of schoolyard altercations take place daily that nobody hears about, yet the reactions of the mayor, premier and PM raised this incident to a national crisis.

Rudolf Manook, Toronto

#MeToo is why we need women in politics

When I saw Susan G. Cole’s Aziz Ansari “bad date” story in NOW, I thought “Another #MeToo propaganda piece” (NOW, January 25-31, 2018).

But she was right on – sexual harassment should never be tolerated.

Like many, I’ve become very cynical of the #MeToo movement that’s grown out of the presidential victory of Donald Trump and the Harvey Weinstein Hollywood controversies. What makes me cynical is that a lot of American women did not vote for Hillary Clinton because she wasn’t feminist enough. Just imagine if they had put aside their misgivings?

I thought of all of this when I saw Premier Kathleen Wynne make very classy remarks after Patrick Brown’s resignation. Like Clinton, Wynne is a reminder of why we need more women in politics.

Andrew van Velzen, Toronto

Time for Uber-loving city to back road tolls

Kudos to Adria Vasil for discussing the complexities of ride-hailing trips (NOW, January 18-24).

Particularly telling was the study showing half of [those trips] would have been taken by transit, cycling or walking – or simply avoided. That’s worrisome. We can’t meet climate targets if we offer folks new ways to not take sustainable transportation. One solution is incentivizing hybrids and electric vehicles, as some companies do, but that doesn’t address congestion.

If we’re going to make Toronto more livable, we need to embrace road pricing, including tolls on the Gardiner and DVP. That proposal was shot down, of course, but it’s time to bring it back.

Gideon Forman, Toronto

Only Michael Bryant knows the truth

Allan Sheppard’s article (NOW, January 18-24) about the tragic death of his son reveals how much he loved his son, Darcy Allen Sheppard, and how much his death still hurts and angers him.

I looked at the moment in the video when Michael Bryant accelerated his car into the back of his son’s bike. I can only guess it was out of anger, although Bryant would probably say it was out of fear.

But despite the sympathy I have for Sheppard, I do not believe that he has truly accepted his son’s role in this event. Specifically he states that his son “touches” Bryant’s car. Darcy did more than just “touch” the car. He was right inside.

Bryant’s new role appears to publicly have him born anew as an innocent. Only he knows his role in this drama and the personal demons that may cause him to jolt awake in a cold sweat at night. I hope that is some solace for Allan Sheppard and that he can find some peace.

Don Cooper, Toronto

George Elliott Clarke for King of Canada

George Elliott Clarke’s Modest Proposal For A Ministry Of Dreams (NOW, January 18-24) is one of the most hopeful articles I have read in a long time. I suggest George Elliott Clarke for King of Canada!

Murray Lumley, Toronto