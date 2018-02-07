Letters To The Editor | February 8-14, 2018

× Expand Donald McChristopher Patrick Brown.

Who wants on the good ship PC?

Re Brown Out (NOW, February 1-7) exquisitely encapsulates the current comical horror-show that is the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario.

This spring, voters looking for an alternative to a tired and scandal-ridden Liberal government will be hard-pressed to board the good ship PC with the reprehensible Doug Ford and an unproven and unknown (except by cringeworthy name) Caroline Mulroney vying in an upcoming convention to win the love of bewildered delegates. NDP anyone?

I trust Premier Wynne isn’t chuckling too hard.

Dan Fraser, Toronto

Disloyalty did in Patrick Brown

Kudos for a balanced story on Patrick Brown’s ouster. You’re right to question how many rank-and-file PC members had inside information about Brown. Lisa MacLeod’s disloyalty will prevent any leadership roles for her. And why did Vic Fedeli first say he will run for the leadership and then change his mind? For sure don’t underestimate Doug Ford.

Patricia Starr, Toronto

Ford leadership bid raises ethics questions

If interim PC leader Vic Fedeli truly wants to “get rid of the rot” in the party, he should apply strict and extensive vetting to all candidates for sexual, ethical and financial histories.

Doug Ford, who has now announced he’s running for leadership of the party, breached the Code Of Conduct on five occasions while he served as councillor. One involved the illegal acceptance of gifts. The other involved companies that did business with Ford’s company, Deco.

Ford called the findings a joke. This is not the desired behaviour for a provincial party leader.

Ray Fredette, Toronto

Getting personal on Padmaavat

Re Controversial Bollywood Film Padmaavat Panders To Hardline Hindu Nationalism (NOW Online, February 2). I have a strong objection to the piece written by Rachna Raj Kaur on Padmaavat.

Her research is poor and very biased. She is an apologist for a certain community and has spoken out against another. This is dangerous. Please do not entertain such writers who cannot keep their personal biases personal.

Sameer Nargolkar, Toronto

Polarizing Padmaavat is a misguided fantasy

Thank you for Rachna Raj Kaur’s review of the Bollywood movie Padmaavat. I haven’t seen the movie but have been appalled by the reaction both before it came out and since.

Filmmakers who have the resources to make movies go on instead to create polarizing misguided fantasies. It is confusing how people can be swooped up by the grandeur of the sets, dress, faces and bodies and miss the blatantly exaggerated black-and-white representations that only strengthen the false understanding of religion.

Surya Malickal Sijo, Toronto

Cannabis colour-coded

Re 10 Pot-repreneurs Disrupting Marijuana’s White Male Monopoly (NOW, January 25-31). While I am very happy for all of those listed in this article, their success needn’t be measured against a “white male monopoly.” This is incendiary language.

Marc Dambrosio, From nowtoronto.com

In Michael Bryant’s self-defence

I hope Allan Sheppard will take a moment to read the comments his lucid article on Michael Bryant’s appointment to the Canadian Civil Liberties Association has generated online (NOW, January 18-24).

Many of us have followed the horror show that Bryant’s deadly encounter with his son has set in motion. Given the sequence of events, he cannot continue to justify what happened as self-defence.

Some have more rights than others, and we know that by now. We also know that narcissism is a pathology.

Gloria Matei, Toronto

Canada’s border insecurity

Re Leo Rayner’s article on the truth about Canada’s immigration detention system (NOW Online, October 19, 2017). As someone going through the immigration process, [I know that] it’s not just individuals looking for a study permit who are caught up in the quite bizarre process. Border control staff seem to have a different idea on the process and rules.

B.M., Toronto