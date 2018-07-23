Letters To The Editor | July 12-18, 2018

× Expand Andrew Reeves Cycling advocates recently moved Carla Warrilow’s ghost bike after the city scheduled it for removal.

Sadly, danger is the rule on our streets

Regarding your two recent articles on cycling deaths in Toronto (NOW, July 5-11). In our driver culture, danger is the rule. Roaring past streetcars at the speed of light just to get ahead, swerving into the oncoming lane when turning left just to avoid braking, these are our rules. And the police only enforce these “rules” in their own practice. Cynical as it may seem, pedestrian and cyclist deaths will not make the slightest dent in these risky manoeuvers that have simply become the norm.

Ian Scott, Toronto

Changes on cycling begin at City Hall

Enzo DiMatteo’s commentary on recent cycling deaths is pretty much on point. But changing the minds of residents on bike lanes can’t happen without change at City Hall.

I don’t see that happening any time soon.

It’s hard to just build bike lanes and let the public see their value firsthand. Seeing is believing, but the close calls and deaths of people just going for a walk or ride should be enough.

Doug Wedel, From nowtoronto.com

Advice for my fellow cyclists

I drive in the city but choose to mostly cycle. You are calling for the city to step up and provide bike safety, but I am just as scared of other cyclists on the road as I am of drivers. Most cyclists I encounter do not follow the rules.

For sure there are disrespectful drivers out there. But when I see a cyclist go through a red light, I’m shocked. What are they thinking?

We should all slow down and follow the rules.

Sandra Campbell, Toronto

Holocaust credentials

Letter writer Catherine Vale feels that Bernie Farber is wrong to draw comparisons between what is happening with migrants in the U.S. and the Holocaust (NOW, July 5-11). Perhaps she is not familiar with his credentials.

Farber’s father lost his first wife, two children and most of his family in the Holocaust. Farber is also considered an expert witness on hate crimes.

The Nazis would tell a family that their child was being taken for a shower and that was the last time they ever saw them.

I think Farber can appreciate the pain that a child and family feel on being separated suddenly and perhaps forever.

Moses Shuldiner, Toronto

Memories of Massey Hall

Thanks to Richard Trapunski for Massey Hall Memories (NOW, June 28-July 4). So many, so different for so many! For me there are more than a few: Claudio Arrau, dreaming, floating, charging through Beethoven’s last sonatas (man in the next seat remembered his playing as a boy); Rostropovich, “genius of the cello” (the friend who took my spare ticket paid me back with Joan Armatrading); Ute Lemper singing Kurt Weill to a crowd of pre-millennials sprinkled with crop-grey-haired moustachioed WWI general look-alikes; Andrew Davis conducting the TSO and Beethoven’s Pastoral (the symphony Edward G. Robinson dies to in Soylent Green), and many more.

Tanya Tagaq’s breathy voice of wonder, however, would have been more so if she had not been smothered by her backup band. Hope enough of the old magic survives the reju-venation.

Richard Longley, Toronto

Coriolanus upstages itself

I attended a performance of Coriolanus at Stratford (NOW, June 28-July 4) and agree the staging is innovative.

However, the play was ruined by the actor playing Coriolanus, who was only able to convey anger by unintelligibly screaming most his lines. Shakespeare’s words are more important than any staging. I give the play no Ns.

Anthony Pin, Toronto