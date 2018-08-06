Letters To The Editor | July 26 - August 1, 2018

Social conservatives no prudes on sex-ed

Re Doug Ford’s Sex Re-education (NOW Online, July 21). There’s no question that sex-ed is essential to the school curriculum. But I find it fascinating that so many on the left are relentlessly obsessed with this wedge issue. Where is the passion and protest for educational concerns such as reading, writing and literacy skills, numeracy, classroom size and infrastructure?

Parents who respectfully request consultation in the sex-ed curriculum do not claim that teaching sex or sexuality in schools is perverse. That’s rhetorical hyperbole used by strident partisans for political effect.

John McKellar, From nowtoronto.com

Kids will pay the price for repeal of sex-ed

As a PhD candidate in the English Department at the University of Toronto, I work on the impact that the stories we tell have on how we understand the world. Doug Ford’s move to repeal the sex-ed curriculum is dangerous for all children in this province. He is robbing our future leaders of language and frameworks for understanding their experiences – their sexual identity and orientation, genders, varied family structures. And for understanding that they have the right to choose what happens with their bodies. He is leaving our LGBTQ youth without any representation in their education.

Consent has to be taught to our children. Knowledge of consent-based sexual activity keeps our kids safe by teaching them to treat themselves and those they meet with respect and dignity. Yet, the concept of consent is not mentioned once in the old curriculum.

Megan Harris, Toronto

Why not allow bikes on empty sidewalks?

Letter-writer Eddy Ryan is bang on (NOW, July 19-25). In spite of his cynical attitude about bikes on sidewalks he’s right – there are vast tracks of perfectly safe spacious sidewalks with nobody on them in Toronto that could be used by cyclists. I see it every day.

Yet unprotected cyclists have to squeeze between speeding autos and lumbering trucks. And we both know who’s going to damn well win that contest.

Russell Woodman, Toronto

Motorists need more empathy for cyclists

Re A Deadly Balancing Act (NOW, July 12-18) by Albert Koehl. Like salmon swimming upstream, it is a struggle for cyclists on the precarious streets of Toronto. Laurels to NOW Magazine for printing news stories that focus on this topic.

While Koehl makes some essential points, he failed to mention the very common practice of motorists running red lights.

A driver reading this might counter that cyclists run red lights, too. Some do (often it seems to be food delivery riders).

But the idiocy of comparing bicycles and motor vehicles cannot be overstated. Drivers are protected by a great deal of steel.

Where is their compassion? Perhaps they resent the necessity of having to pay closer attention to the painted lines on the roadway when a cyclist is in the vicinity.

Stephanie Goodhue, Toronto

Breaking: nuke waste dump to open by 2040

Regarding your story on Pickering’s nuclear waste problem (NOW, July 19-25), by Angela Bischoff, director of the Ontario Clean Air Alliance.

Ontario Power Generation has safely stored used fuel bundles from the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station for more than 40 years. After they are removed from the water-filled bays where they cool and become much less radioactive, they are placed in robust concrete and steel containers. The containers are rigorously tested and safeguard seals are applied. The entire site is closely monitored.

Despite what the article argues, Canada has a plan in place to safely manage used nuclear fuel and identify a single, preferred location for a deep geological repository for used nuclear fuel.

The Nuclear Waste Management Organization has narrowed a list of 22 potential and interested host communities down to five. A single site is expected to be selected in 2023 with licensing and construction to follow. It is expected that an operational facility will be available to begin taking used fuel shipments in the mid-2040s.

John Barrett, President & CEO, Canadian Nuclear Association, Ottawa

Appropriation anxiety

Regarding Kelly Boutsalis’s Reclaiming Indigenous Arts (NOW, July 19-25). I have a question on cultural appropriation.

I really like and appreciate the time and beauty of the moccasins mentioned in her article and looked up the company on the web.

But if I were to buy a pair, would I then be judged for cultural appropriation for wearing them?

This issue has become very sensitive and I would love to support the artists but also would like to have the freedom to wear them without being judged.

Erin Sutherland, From nowtoronto.com