Letters To The Editor | July 5-11, 2018

Massey Hall feedback

Re: Last Call At Massey Hall (NOW, June 28-July 4). Good anecdotes, but your article was one-sided and ahistorical. You seem to have forgotten the hundreds of Canadian classical musicians, the TSO and great international musicians and ensembles, who in fact gave Massey Hall its unparalleled – and well-deserved – reputation. And not a word about its acoustics, which is why everyone enjoyed playing there.

Mark Sydney, San Jose, Costa Rica

Genius of McCartney lives on

As a lifelong fan of Paul McCartney, I was saddened to see Susan G. Cole’s article appear in my newsfeed as I excitedly await his new album (NOW Online, June 26). Of the many, many things to dislike about the current state of our world, I don’t understand how or why you would target a 76-year-old man who has brought nothing but pure joy and inspiration to millions of people for over 50 years.

This is someone who has a rare and stellar reputation. He has never used his extraordinary wealth and power to assault, belittle, harass or shame a single soul. Why does he deserve that treatment from you? Do you appreciate the irony of your homepage right now? All sorts of articles advocating for respect and tolerance next to a headline that reads, “Note to Paul McCartney: please stop.”

Brian Hoffer, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Drawing Holocaust comparisons

I am totally opposed to what is happening with migrants in the U.S., but there is virtually no parallel to the Holocaust, as Bernie Farber suggests (NOW Online, June 21), other than an obsessive desire to relate this to it.

Secondly, there is not a word about what is happening in the refugees’ home countries, which is where a very real absence of law is closer to what went on in Nazi Germany.

Catherine Vale, From nowtoronto.com

Inuit art inspires

I am very happy to read that Indigenous Canadian artists are finally being paid attention to by the Art Gallery of Ontario (NOW Online, June 18). But it would be wonderful to have an exhibition of other Inuit artists like Eric Schweig, a mask carver, outreach worker and man of incredible life story, both tragic and inspiring.

Yuliya Blokhina, Toronto

Arresting development

Re Students Take Developers To School (NOW, June 28-July 4). Of course, the developers behind this condo project won’t listen to kids from ALPHA Alternative School. Unless they’re all adult, can vote and can use said vote to get politicians to place restrictions on condo construction, developers don’t care. Let’s hope that these little kids can carry the intent and spirit of what they’ve done into adulthood.

Neville Ross, From nowtoronto.com

Cycling’s lefts and rights

It’s letter-writer Matt Whitfield who needs a primer on using bike lanes in T.O. (NOW, May 31-June 6). Cyclists seeing a turning car in the bike lane have the option to stop and wait until the car has turned or, if safe to do so, pass the turning car on the left.

While we’re at it, here’s a suggestion for cyclists who, maybe euphoric with the joy of riding, sometimes leave the bike lane and veer into the street without checking for cars. Stop. This is dangerous. Share the road (responsibly).

Kerleen Szerszen, Toronto