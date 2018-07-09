Letters To The Editor | June 28 - July 4, 2018

× Expand Samuel Engelking

Artful criticism

I’ve skimmed through almost every issue of NOW but never much cared for the left-wing bias. However, John Semley’s article about The Art Of Banksy exhibit (NOW, June 21-27) is exceptional.

When a few friends told me that they’d bought $35 tickets to line up to see this exhibition, I knew there was something deeply amiss. If you want to see Banksy art, just google it, for Pete’s sake! It’s not like you’re going to miss seeing the brush strokes, or any subtlety in the artist’s message.

Aaron Lipson, Toronto

Art of a shit-show

The Art Of Banksy exhibit is all part of the Banksy allure to punk, prank and piss off the (otherwise) art-loving culturists. After seeing what he has done in previous outings in the UK (with Dismaland) and his shtick-filled weeks in NYC a few years ago, I’m guessing this shit-show within an art-show facade might actually be yet another pie in our collective faces.

Mark Jeremy Gleberzon, MJG Gallery, Toronto

AGO’s Carr crash

Shame on the Art Gallery of Ontario for its inquisition-like action to change the name of Indian House by Emily Carr, one of the greatest Canadian painters (NOW, June 7-13). We should be thankful to the politically correct priests from the AGO for making the decision. How about the literary work of such as colonialists like Rudyard Kipling? So much to be done in the world of art!

Alberto Behar, Toronto

NDP’s partisanship is destructive

I am usually a fan of NOW, but I was baffled to read A Triumph For The NDP (NOW, June 14-20). I’m disturbed by the way the political left in Toronto is seemingly celebrating a majority win for Doug Ford. This was not a triumph. The election was a sad outcome for anyone who is left-wing. The fact the NDP refuses to acknowledge the good the Liberals did shows partisanship to a point of illogical self-destruction. This is a time for the left to come together, not to fragment over petty differences.

Alonzo B., Toronto

#Sorrynotsorry for Wynne’s demise

Re A Harsh Election Reality Check (NOW, June 14-20).

When Kathleen Wynne proclaimed she was #sorrynotsorry and asked the electorate to not give either the PCs or the NDP a majority, what she was really doing was asking the Liberal faithful to secure the per-vote subsidy for the Liberals. I am saddened to see a PC victory but I am not saddened to see the Liberals reduced to where they are now.

Glenn Kitchen, Scarborough

Nothing “green” about Green Space Festival

So I pick up a recent issue (NOW, June 14-20) and out falls the brochure advertising the Green Space Festival.

But when I first see the TD logo next to “Official Presenting Partner,” I don’t get the “green” reference. I can only see Indigenous people being arrested for about two years, beaten and hit with water cannons in the dead of winter. They are protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline, a spill that will contaminate their land and water, and some of the Missouri River.

There are moves to divest from TD because of its key funding of this pipeline and numerous others. NOW has covered this. We marched in huge numbers in Toronto to support the Water Protectors. NOW covered that, too.

So, much as I want to support the LGBTQ2S music of the Green Space Festival, perhaps NOW could have kept its support in its Daily Events column.

Agi Lukacs, Toronto