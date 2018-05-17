Letters To The Editor | May 10-16, 2018

× Expand CityNews City-Doug Ford- Kathleen Wynne and Andrea Horwath take part in - Doug Ford, Kathleen Wynne and Andrea Horwath take part in #CityVote: The Debate at the City and OMNI Television Studios. This was the first televised debate ahead of Juneís election for the new Premier of Ontario. (CNW Group/City)

Flagging University-Rosedale

It is good to see NOW flag University-Rosedale as one of 10 Toronto ridings to watch in the June 7 provincial election (NOW, May 3-9).

GreenPAC is endorsing NDP candidate Jessica Bell in University-Rosedale. By endorsing and actively supporting the campaigns of seven candidates across the four major provincial parties, GreenPAC is creating space for every Ontario voter to put their environmental values front and centre, whatever their political affiliation. Hundreds of people across the province have filled out our quick Candidate Matching Tool (greenpac.ca) to find the endorsed candidate who best matches their own environmental priorities and political preferences.

Our long-term goal is to build strong environmental leadership on all sides of the provincial legislature.

Sabrina Bowman, Executive Director, GreenPAC

Climate crisis a key election issue

I was disappointed that your election primer on University-Rosedale did not mention Tim Grant of the Green Party. For those voters who are looking primarily for someone to represent our riding rather than to cast a vote for our next premier, Tim has the experience and credibility. There are a growing number of voters who believe that the climate crisis is serious enough that we need something much more than politics as usual.

Jo McCaw, Toronto

Rachel Dolezal story not so black and white

People are too busy hating on Rachel Dolezal to bother scrutinizing the incredible injustices that took place in her parents’ household (NOW Online, May 1).

It’s clear that the real reason she was outed had everything to do with silencing her as a sexual assault victim.

There are bigger villains in this story than Dolezal and they are going completely unnoticed because one woman’s identity issues touched a historical nerve.

Christine Lau, Toronto

An important spoiler alert on spoilers

Congrats on your article on spoilers. (NOW, April 26-May 2). To me, this question of spoilers is a very important matter.

One of the great pleasures of a book, play or movie is letting yourself be hooked by the writer’s narrative skill and seeing how he or she doles out the information judiciously. If you know the main points beforehand, you can’t fully enjoy that aspect of the writer’s craft.

Mind you, I think there are some critics and readers who feel that plot elements are beneath their sophistication. They claim to be interested in loftier matters like theme, character, message, etc. I think they’re failing to appreciate the fundamentally narrative bent of human nature.

Patrick Donohue, Toronto

Idea of masculinity all dressed up

I came across your cover story (NOW, April 5-11) on masculinity while browsing my smartphone in a hotel lobby.

I’ve spent 20 years living in a rural area where the only men who are men are those pulling heavy stuff with heavy equipment. I prefer to go about my days dressed up, instead.

I always suppressed it because I wouldn’t blend in. I always noticed that when a woman was in the bank or grocery store in a skirt suit, everyone gave her the utmost respect.

But if I put on my best shoes, suit or dress pants and blazer with a tie and pocket square, I’d be asked what funeral or wedding I was going to.

Then one day, I said, “The heck with what everyone else thinks.” I looked at myself in the mirror and saw the red under my eyes and thought, “I’m booking an appointment with a makeup artist and taking care of this.” That’s the last piece to fall into place.

I am me! I’m going to the symphony tomorrow. It’s a chance to dress impeccably.

Robert Welch, Burlington, VT

Corrections

Passages published in two articles in the April 26-May 2 issue of NOW (Mandi Gray Revisits Her Rape Trial And Terror In Slut Or Nut; and Slut Or Nut: Diary Of A Rape Trial) may have mistakenly left the impression that Mustafa Ururyar was found guilty of rape or sexual assault. Ururyar was convicted of sexual assault in 2016. His conviction was later overturned and all charges withdrawn, with Ururyar agreeing to sign a peace bond.