Letters To The Editor | November 8-14, 2018: The objectionable Steve Bannon

Pointless Steve Bannon objections

Re Banning Bannon (NOW, November 1-7). Deplatforming would have been objectionable in the 20th century on free speech grounds, but we don’t need to have that tired debate. We have this thing called the internet today, which makes deplatforming utterly pointless. The only person “protected” by Simon Vickers’s and Edward Dunsworth’s proposal to ban Steve Bannon from the recent Munk Debate is Bannon himself from having his views challenged publicly and in real time. Vickers and Dunsworth would have us act the ostrich and bury our head in the sand.

But they are right about one thing – David Frum, an anti-immigration conservative, is a pretty bad pick for an “opponent.” But let’s not pretend the anti-free-speech crowd would protest any less were it otherwise.

Justin Khorana, Toronto

Bannon is no racist kitten-eater

I actually spent time listening to Steve Bannon’s presentation during the Munk Debate. Although not my cup of tea, he is not a racist kitten-eater. Since populism is expanding throughout the world (i.e., Brazil), we should be able to debate it and learn about it. I’d rather hear directly from Bannon on populism than two PhD candidates with totalitarian sympathies.

Paul Haber, From nowtoronto.com

A stage for Trump’s architect of hate?

I can’t believe Steve Bannon is being paid to espouse hate in Canada. Why are we providing an international stage for Trump’s architect of hate? Come on, Canada. Wise up and stop the doublespeak. People are losing their lives here. Stop it, please.

Corinne Brown, From nowtoronto.com

Government weed a downer

I’m disappointed at the quality of the weed from the Ontario Cannabis Store (NOW, November 1-7). I bought pink kush. On the box it lists total THC content as 20.47 per cent. I thought it was gonna be like old times – I haven’t been high on weed since 2011. But it’s shit. You can get the same stuff from any dealer for half the price.

Joey Burns, From nowtoronto.com

Conservative voter can’t see past his skin

Letter-writer John Patterson’s lament that Conservatives can’t get elected in Parkdale-High Park (NOW, October 25-31) – despite its high concentration of white voters – was equal parts myopic and sanctimonious. This riding has remained firmly NDP or Liberal due to its high concentration of young parents who understand the importance of raising children to see beyond arbitrary differences like race.

If, however, he is serious about moving to a more racially diverse area, he’s more than welcome to join me over on the Danforth. He’ll get along fine as long as he learns not to open conversations with “as a white male.”

Andrew Patterson, Toronto

The other person of colour in mayor’s race

Great piece by Samantha Edwards on Saron Gebresellassi (NOW, October 18-24). It’s awesome to see Gebresellassi getting recognition for all the important work she has done. I do wish equal or similar coverage had been afforded to candidate Knia Singh. He is of Guyanese-Bermudian heritage, and has been a devoted community activist for more than 20 years. He took the Toronto Police Services Board to court over carding and is also a criminal lawyer. He was a viable candidate and a person of colour. I was sad to see only Gebresellassi presented as an alternative to John Tory and Jennifer Keesmaat.

Indira Tarachandra, Scarborough

What’s next with climate change?

Toronto is in one of the most stable regions in terms of climate change yet we have experienced ruinous storms and parching summers. I’m not alone, I’m sure, in hiding my head in the sand at times about the scary weather. Who knows what’s next?

Of all the ills that currently plague us, climate change is surely the fundamental and overarching one. Fundamental because the loss of benign weather makes life precarious, and overarching because our way of life is so bound up with fossil fuels. To wean our lifestyle from petroleum, incremental steps will not be sufficient.

Beverley Daniels, Toronto