Letters To The Editor | October 11-17, 2018: The legalization of pot will be no panacea

Waiting for legal bud bubble to burst

The legalization of pot will not be a panacea for all who wish to consume (NOW, October 4-10). The current shops will continue to exist for the time being but once the provincial government sets up its retail regime then watch out. There is no way the government is going to give up its monopoly and allow retailers to compete. The government will get its pound of flesh and drive the current retailers out of business.

As for producers, there will be three or four (maybe) that survive. At this point they are way over-capitalized and none of them are making money. We should all remember the tech bubble.

Michael Mckee, Toronto

A vote for mayoral diversity

I’m a Caucasian woman and a senior, born in Toronto.

I agree with Azeezah Kanji’s viewpoints in Colour-Coded Mayor’s Race (NOW, October 4-10). Change is long overdue in Toronto. Furthermore, I’ve reached the conclusion that Saron- Gebresellassi is the best candidate, not only based on the fact she is a woman of colour, but also on her accomplishments, fresh vision, priorities and passion for human rights.

I’ve been involved in political campaigns periodically since 1979, when I had the great pleasure of working with Kay MacPherson, who was running in Toronto for a seat in Canada’s Parliament. In so many ways, our quality of life here has declined significantly since then. Despite all of the obstacles, let’s be citizens engaged in remaking Toronto into a prosperous, safe and enjoyable city.

Judith Jakab, Toronto

Media plays outsized role in elections

I love that Azeezah Kanji is taking on inequality in media representation in Canadian politics.

The media plays far too large a role in determining elections. They typically exclude candidates and parties that aren’t the big three.

Yet your own coverage of the first mayor’s debate is entitled Toronto Election 2018: It’s John Tory vs Jennifer Keesmaat At The First Mayoral Debate (NOW Online, September 24), with a picture that clearly shows racialized women on the stage along with the two mentioned in the title.

Nadine Lewis, From nowtoronto.com

Winner-take-all elections are for losers

Winner-take-all voting systems throw up barriers to the election of women and minorities. Proportional voting systems promote diversity and a collegial style of governing.

Wayne Smith, From nowtoronto.com

Setting adrift council deadwood

Re Failure To Launch; 10 Races To watch (NOW, October 4-10). I agree with the view that deadwood like Norm Kelly and Giorgio Mammolitti should all have their backsides handed to them in this election. They are as useless as teats on a boar.

That said, in the case of Vincent Crisanti, I hope he takes out Michael Ford because frankly that kid has no business on council and never would’ve been elected had it not been for his last name.

Kris Kennedy, From nowtoronto.com

Ford pissing away the poor

Re Perversion Of Poverty (NOW, September 20-26). I’m an ODSP recipient. The Ford government has clawed back a scheduled three per cent increase to 1.5 per cent. The cost of living increase last year was 1.8 per cent. Can anyone see the math here?

The ODSP system is broken. Far too many are continuously demeaned and viewed as unimportant by some case workers who just don’t give a shit.

Many ODSP recipients face obstacles every minute and every hour and every day. Ford should come spend a day with me, but I would probably piss on his shoes.

Bob Murphy, Toronto

Electoral lessons from Trump

I disagree with the tendency of most Democrats (including political candidates for Congress and those in the news media) to constantly bash Donald Trump over his obnoxious personality and his divisive comments.

When Democrats talk negatively about Trump, it just makes his supporters angrier and more protective of him, while corroborating their paranoid belief that the liberal media are out to get Trump.

Democrats need to focus on telling the people what their values are and that the federal government can be a positive force for a lot of good in our country.

Most Americans agree that we need to protect social security, medicare and unemployment insurance benefits.

These are winning issues that we should be constantly talking about, not trashing Trump.

Stewart B. Epstein, Rochester, New York